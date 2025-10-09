Playoff approach: Sauk Valley Week 7 IHSA football previews

Big Northern Conference

Dixon (5-1, 5-1) at Winnebago (2-4, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: They cracked the latest Associated Press Class 4A poll at No. 10. Dixon has posted four straight shutouts and allowed just 36 points all season. The Dukes beat Stillman Valley 55-0 last week and have only given up a minuscule 178 yards the past four games. Dixon is averaging 47 points a game on offense. Landon Knigge is close to eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing at 965 yards with 17 TDs. He is averaging 12.22 yards per carry and his long is 47 yards. They can guarantee a spot in the playoffs with a win.

About the Indians: They beat Rock Falls 44-12 last week after a 55-7 loss to Byron. Their only other win is over winless Rockford Lutheran. They have yet to score more than 21 points this season. They lost 71-7 to Dixon last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Oregon (4-2, 4-2) at Stillman Valley (3-3, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They beat North Boone 45-13 last week. Oregon has scored 27 points or more in every game outside of the 35-6 loss to Byron and 56-0 loss to Dixon. Their last home game is next week against Winnebago.

About the Cardinals: They lost 55-0 to Dixon last week and had just 39 yards rushing on 30 carries with two fumbles lost. They had just two first downs in the road loss. They lost just 21-13 to Oregon last season.

FND pick: Oregon

Western Big 6

Sterling (4-2, 3-1) at Geneseo (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Warriors: They scored a season high in a 55-13 win over Alleman last week as seven different players scored TDs. Through four Western Big 6 Conference games, Sterling has the highest scoring offense in Big 6 play at 43 points per game, with conference-leading Moline (41.2 ppg) at second. Sterling’s second-ranked rushing defense has allowed 156 yards per game in Big 6 play; Brady Berlin has thrown for 721 yards and 10 TDs without an interception. Maurice De La Cruz leads Sterling with 328 yards and six TDs, averaging 9.1 yards per carry with a long of 52 yards in conference. Quincy Maas leads Sterling with 303 yards receiving and five TDs on 19 catches against Big 6 foes. They’ve reached the playoffs the last two seasons with just four wins.

About the Maple Leafs: They have averaged 311.5 yards per game in Big 6 play, second only to Moline (337.8). Kye Weinzierl leads the Leafs with 387 yards rushing with four TDs in Big 6 play, averaging 11.1 yards per carry. They have attempted just 19 passes this season and Jackson McAvoy has thrown two TDs in conference. McAvoy has five rushing scores in conference. This is the second season as head coach for Matt Furlong, previously the defensive coordinator at powerhouse Cary-Grove.

FND pick: Sterling

Three Rivers Rock

Newman (5-1, 3-1) at Riverdale (4-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: They are ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Class 1A poll. They beat Mercer County 46-7 last Saturday as Matthew Blackert had three TDs: a 69-yard rush, a 61-yard punt return and a 62-yard fumble recovery. They play at Kewanee next week before hosting Monmouth-Roseville in Week 9. A 26-6 loss to Rockridge was the only game Newman has allowed more than 18 points. They can guarantee a spot in the playoffs with a win.

About the Rams: They lost 42-36 to E-P last week after a Hail Mary pass was denied in the end zone. They have scored 36 points or more four times this season. They lost 49-21 to Rockridge in Week 3. They have already matched last year’s win total after just one win the previous four years. Riverdale did not play in the 2022-23 season due to low numbers.

FND pick: Newman

Erie-Prophetstown (4-2, 2-2) at Orion (2-4, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: They have scored over 40 points the last two weeks in wins over Mercer County and Riverdale. They held on to beat the Rams last week as the game came down to Riverdale’s final heave to the end zone.

About the Chargers: They have lost three straight games against Newman, Riverdale and Rockridge, who are a combined 15-3. A win would go a long way for their playoff odds as they finish the season at currently winless Sherrard and Kewanee. They can match last year’s win total with a win.

FND pick: E-P

Northwest Upstate Illini

Du-Pec (5-1, 5-0) at Forreston (4-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rivermen: They lost their first game last week in a 42-14 setback to 3A No. 1 Byron. Dermot Dolan leads the team with 836 yards rushing and 18 TDs with an 8-yard average carry. They have rushed for 1,919 yards and 30 TDs this with with a 7.5 average carry. They can guarantee a spot in the playoffs with a win.

About the Cardinals: They had a four-game win streak snapped last week in a 51-24 loss to EPC. They lost 54-26 to Du-Pec last season. They have rushed for 1,770 yards this season with 22 TDs and a 6.5 yard average carry. They have three players who have rushed for at least 350 yards. Kayden Loomis leads Forreston with 455 yards and seven TDs on the ground. Forrston has already doubled last year’s win total.

FND pick: Du-Pec

Eastland-Pearl City (4-2, 3-2) at Stockton (6-0, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcatz: They snapped Forreston’s four-game win streak with a 52-24 victory last week after a 38-0 loss to Du-Pec. They host Lena-Winslow next week before playing at Dakota in Week 9. Draven Zier had 182 yards rushing and four TDs for EPC in the win. Zier also went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season. EPC led 30-8 heading into the fourth quarter. The Wildcatz finished 7-3 last season.

About the Blackhawks: They are ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Class 1A poll. They have yet to allow more than 20 points this season. They beat Galena 30-12 last week. They lost 34-8 to EPC last season. They face Du-Pec next week before hosting Forreston in Week 9. The Blackhawks finished 7-4 last season, losing to Lena-Winslow in the second round of the playoffs.

FND pick: Stockton

Morrison (0-6, 0-6) at Dakota (1-5, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: They lost 46-7 to Lena-Winslow last week. They have allowed 36 points or more the last four games and have yet to score more than 21 points this season. They face Fulton in the Wooden Shoe game next week.

About the Indians: They lost 55-14 to Fulton last week after a 58-36 win over Rockford Lutheran. They have given up 36 points or more in every game this season. They have scored more than 16 points just once this season.

FND pick: Morrison

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Illini West (2-4, 1-4) at Bureau Valley (1-5, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: The Chargers have dropped four straight since opening the season with wins over the Lewistown co-op (68-6) in their league opener and Decatur St. Teresa (34-15) in nonconference play. They have played their toughest portion of the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large School Division with losses to Macomb, Farmington, Hamilton West Hancock and Knoxville behind them, who have a combined 18-6 record. Illini West beat Bureau Valley 34-7 last season.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley won its first game of the season and first under head coach Pat Elder with Friday’s 44-6 rout over the Lewistown co-op. Four different players scored for the Storm, including Dane Stewart (9 carries for 80 yards, 2 TDs), Keenyn Richter (4-56, TD) and Brandon Carrington (6-36, 2 TDs). Dylan Howlett also returned a fumble recovery 55 yards for a Storm score.

FND pick: Illini West

Nonconference

Illinois Valley Central (0-6) at Rock Falls (0-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Grey Ghosts: They lost 38-30 last week to Paxton Buckley-Loda. It was their season high in scoring after falling 20-14 to Prairie Central the previous week. they have scored 16 points or fewer in five games.

About the Rockets: Last week’s 44-12 loss to Winnebago was their 14th straight loss. Their last home game is next week against Genoa-Kingston before heading to currently winless Rockford Lutheran. They have yet to score more than two TDs this season while allowing an average of 48 points per game.

FND pick: IVC

Southwestern (WI) (2-5) at Fulton (1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: This is their last road game. They are coming off a 24-12 loss. They have given up at least 24 points in six games.

About the Steamers: They beat Dakota 55-14 last week after big losses to Stockton and Lena-Winslow. Braedon Meyers has thrown for 643 yards with five TDs and two interceptions this season.

FND pick: Fulton

Illinois 8-Man

Ridgewood (3-3) at Amboy co-op (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Ridgewood snapped a two-game losing streak with a 70-12 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City last week. The Spartans and Clippers have two common opponents. Both beat Bushnell-Prairie City. Ridgewood lost 46-22 to Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, while Amboy beat the Falcons 46-18.

About the Clippers: Amboy has won five games in a row after a 68-0 rout of Peoria Heights last week. The Clippers have scored more than 60 points three times this season. Last week’s shutout was Amboy’s first since Week 7 of the 2024 season. Amboy and Ridgewood split last year’s meetings with the Clippers winning 36-8 in Week 1 and the Spartans winning 34-22 in Week 5.

FND pick: Amboy

Orangeville (2-4) at Milledgeville (6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: They lost 54-8 to Polo last week and 42-0 to West Carroll the week before. They beat River Ridge 46-20 and AFC 48-8. They lost 58-6 in last season’s matchup.

About the Missiles: They beat West Carroll 54-14 last week as Kyson Francis threw three TDs in the home win. Spencer Nye had 101 yards rushing with two TDs rushing and two TDs receiving. Karter Livengood also threw a TD. They have scored 46 points or more four times this season. They’ve given up 28 points the last two weeks.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Ashton-Franklin Center (1-5) at West Carroll (4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: They’ve lost five straight games after opening the season with a 28-18 win over West Prairie. They lost 52-12 last week, their first time scoring more than eight points since Week 1.

About the Thunder: They lost 54-14 to Milledgeville last week as Aden Buchholz had 160 yards rushing and two TDs. Their only other loss was a 30-20 loss to Polo. Otherwise, they have shutouts over West Central, West Prairie, River Ridge and Orangeville. They face currently undefeated South Beloit next week.

FND pick: West Carroll

River Ridge (2-4) at Polo (5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: They beat AFC 52-12 last week and Bushnell-Prairie City 40-38 in Week 2. They lost 68-28 to Milledgeville and 48-0 to West Carroll.

About the Marcos: They have outscored AFC and Orangeville 106-14 the last two weeks after a 28-6 loss to Milledgeville. Polo built a 46-0 halftime lead against Orangeville and JT Stephenson threw two TDs to Mercer Mumford, who also scored four TDs on the ground with 174 yards rushing.

FND pick: Polo