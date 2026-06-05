Nazareth 3-star DL Chris Kasky commits to Missouri

Nazareth's Chris Kasky is the No. 2 ranked EDGE prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. (Billy Harding)

Nazareth defensive lineman Chris Kasky, a three-star prospect who recorded 70 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 14 sacks while helping the Roadrunners to the IHSA Class 6A state semifinals in 2025, has committed to Missouri. Kasky, an All-CCL/ESCC pick during his junior season, is the No. 2 ranked EDGE prospect in the state’s 2027 class.

Kasky, who had one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown as a junior, is the No. 19 overall prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder will reunite with Nazareth teammate Luke Injaychock, a three-star offensive line prospect who announced his commitment to Missouri in early May.

Kasky, who posted 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks during his sophomore season in 2024, is Nazareth’s third three-star prospect to commit since the start of May. Henry Sakalas committed to Michigan State on Thursday. Kasky, a member of Nazareth’s 2024 state title roster, helped the team to an 11-2 record this past fall.