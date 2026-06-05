Nazareth 3-star DB Henry Sakalas commits to Michigan State

Nazareth's Henry Sakalas (8) tackles Fenwick's ball carrier Mike Murphy (5) during the 6A semifinals game held at Nazareth Academy High School in La Grange Park. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Nazareth defensive back Henry Sakalas, who recorded 33 tackles and snagged three interceptions during his junior season with the Roadrunners, announced his commitment to Michigan State on Thursday.

Sakalas is a three-star prospect, the No. 30 ranked overall prospect and the No. 3 safety prospect in the state’s 2027 class.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder played in nine games during the 2025 season, helping Nazareth to an 11-2 record and a trip to the Class 6A state semifinals. Sakalas, who had one sack and two tackles for loss during his junior season, holds offers from Nebraska, Illinois, West Virginia, Minnesota among 22 Division I offers.

A two-way player for the Roadrunners, Sakalas grabbed 12 catches for 184 yards at wide receiver during his junior season. Sakalas is the second three-star Nazareth prospect to commit in the last several weeks. Offensive lineman Luke Injaychock is heading to Missouri.