Nazareth 3-star OL Luke Injaychock commits to Missouri

Nazareth's Luke Injaychock has committed to play football at Missouri. Injaychock is a three-star prospect and one of the top offensive line prospects in the state. (Billy Harding)

Nazareth rising senior offensive lineman Luke Injaychock, a three-star prospect and the No. 2-ranked interior offensive line recruit in the state’s 2027 class, has committed to Missouri. Injaychock, who committed to the Tigers on May 1, reaffirmed his commitment on his social media after taking an official visit to the school on May 29.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder is the No. 30 overall prospect in Illinois, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. Injaychock, who has offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Illinois, Minnesota, Arkansas, Purdue, Wisconsin and more, was named an All-CCL/ESCC Honorable Mention in 2025. Injaychock helped Nazareth to an 11-2 record this past fall.

Injaychock started at right guard as a sophomore before taking over at right tackle as a junior. He played over 750 snaps without allowing a sack, guiding the Roadrunners to the Class 6A state semifinals. The Roadrunners averaged over 380 yards per game on offense in 2025.