Six football questions in the Sauk Valley area for 2025

Newman quarterback Evan Bushman prepares to hand off. Newman defeated Chicago Hope 50-22 in Class 1A 1st round football at Sterling High School last season. Bushman returns to help lead the Comets this season. (Brian Hurley)

The Illinois high school football season gets underway this week with the start of preseason practices on Monday. Here are six intriguing questions in the Sauk Valley area this fall in 2025.

Who steps up next for Dixon?

The Dukes are coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in program history. Dixon has gone 10-2 the past two seasons under Jared Shaner and reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals last fall behind a strong defense and high-octane offense.

But after the graduation of all-state quarterback Cullen Shaner, linebacker/wide receiver Eli Davidson and additional experience at receiver, new players likely need to step up at key positions if the Dukes want to compete for double-digit wins once again.

Dixon’s offensive and defensive lines look to be a strength, however. The Dukes return four starters on the offensive line, and five players with experience on the defensive line.

The running game also looks to be in good position led by 1,200-plus-yard rusher Landon Knigge. Jagger Kemp will take the reigns at quarterback for the Dukes and Jake Whelan returns after he was second on the team in tackles to Davidson last season.

Will Morrison transfer Rylan Alvarado lead the Newman backfield?

The Comets have a new speedster to look for in the backfield this season. Morrison transfer Rylan Alvarado comes to Newman after he led off Class 1A state track titles in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays. Morrison’s dominance in the sprint events helped the Mustangs win their first state title as a team.

Alvarado, who also played tailback at Morrison, ran an 11.29 personal record in the 100 as a sophomore in track.

Alvarado looks to fit right in at the traditionally run-heavy Newman. There will be plenty of carries available for the Three Rivers Rock Conference champions following the graduation of Daniel Kelly, Cody McBride and Briar Ivey.

Senior quarterback Evan Bushman and athlete/linebacker George Jungerman return to help lead the team as experienced multi-sport standouts.

Can Sterling revitalize its run game this season?

Finishing with five wins each of the last two seasons, the Golden Warriors have narrowly made the playoffs to extend a run of 10 straight appearances.

Establishing what has historically been a strong run game would very likely help make the playoff path easier for Sterling and coach Jonathan Schlemmer, who became the team’s all-time leader in wins last season with 101 and counting.

Sterling averaged just 69.2 rushing yards per game last season, and 2.4 yards per rush. Cobey Shipma led the backfield with 283 yards, with Wyatt Cassens (197 yards) and Deseo Ibarra-Castillo (117) the only other rushers over 100 yards for the season. Sterling had just nine rushing touchdowns on the season, led by Shipma’s four. Ibarra-Castillo’s 44-yard run was the team’s longest of the season.

For a team with a new quarterback that relied on its defense last season, effectively running the ball would go a long way.

What will Rock Falls’ next coach bring?

Staying competitive in every game, let alone winning, has been a challenge for Rock Falls over the years. The Rockets went 5-43 in six years under coach Kevin Parker before his resignation after last season.

David Chavira is now the coach for the Rockets, who have not won more than two games since they went 3-6 in 2016 and 2017. Their last winning season was a 5-4 campaign in 2009, and their last playoff appearance came in 1992, when they went 7-4.

How will area teams fare in the NUIC?

It was an up-and-down season in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference last year for area teams. While Eastland-Pearl City (6-2 NUIC) had its best season since 2018 and took third in the conference, Forreston had a rare down year and finished 2-7 overall. Morrison was 2-6 in its first year in the NUIC, and Fulton was 3-5. In a loaded conference still ran by Lena-Winslow with Durand-Pecatonica right behind, even battling for the middle of the conference standings and a trip to the playoffs is not a given.

Can the Sauk Valley dominate the I8FA finals again?

Last season, the Amboy co-op beat Milledgeville 42-14 to win its second straight 8-man title after a third straight appearance in the championship game.

Both Sauk Valley area teams are expected to contend once again.

The Milledgeville Missiles also beat Polo 28-14 in the semifinals, and West Carroll’s 8-man debut closed in the Elite 8 with a 66-0 loss to Polo.