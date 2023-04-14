Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, April 13: Hinckley-Big Rock rolls past Earlville for five-inning win

At Earlville, the Hinckley-Big Rock Royals had 14 hits from nine batters to secure a 18-3 Little Ten Conference baseball victory over Earlville in five innings.
Martin Ledbetter had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Ben Hintzsche drove in three runs, scored twice and added two hits. Saje Bean added two hits, drove in two runs and scored three times.
Max Hintzsche got the win with zero earned runs scored.
Stillman Valley 14, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Genoa, the Cogs fell behind and couldn’t come back during Big Northern Conference action.
Softball
Sycamore 12, Sandwich 2 (6 inn.): At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI to help the hosts pick up an Interstate Eight Conference victory.
Addie Mclaughlin went 2 for 4 with a run scored and four RBIs. Faith Heil and Brooklyn Snodgrass combined to drive in four runs, Kaitlyn Williams went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Haley Vonschrase went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Alyssa Wilkerson struck out five through 4 1/3 innings pitched.
Rock Falls 15, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Girls soccer
Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Beloit 0: At Beloit, the Royals battled and picked up a nonconference victory.
Boys tennis
Sycamore 3, Sterling 2: At Sterling, the Spartans picked up a nonconference win.
At singles, Regan Ni (No. 2) won 2-6, 9-5, 10-6. At doubles, Alex Jenkins and Josh Plagakis (No. 2) won 6-4, 7-6, 7-4, and Jacob Plagakis and Joe Culotta (No. 3) won 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Kaneland 3, Rockford Lutheran 2: At Kaneland, the hosts secured their second win of the season during nonconference action.
At singles, Wilson Love (No. 2) won both sets 6-0. At doubles, Luke McEvoy and Noah Pawlak (No. 2) won 6-2, 7-5, while Jaden Schneider and Ryan Bicker (No. 3) won both sets 6-4.