Kendall County eyeing improvements along Ridge Road

As the area continues to grow, the Kendall County Highway Department is eyeing improvements to Ridge Road from Caton Farm to Plainfield roads.
The project is on the heels of a project to improve Ridge Road from Holt Road to Black Road.
Last year, the Kendall County Board approved a preliminary engineering agreement with Hutchison Engineering, Inc. for the project.
Area residents can find out more about the project by attending a public information meeting in May.
The meeting will be held from from 5 to 7 p.m. May 20 in the cafeteria at Plainfield South High School, 7800 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.
The purpose of the meeting is to:
• Introduce the study.
• Describe the project development process.
• Solicit public input on transportation needs.
• Provide information on additional public involvement opportunities.
The meeting will be accessible to handicapped individuals. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Luke Zeller at lzeller@hutchisoneng.com.
Those attending the meeting should enter Door N.
All correspondence regarding the project study should be sent to: Hutchison Engineering, Inc., 605 Rollingwood Drive, Shorewood, IL. 60404 or by email at lzeller@hutchisoneng.com.