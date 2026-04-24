Bourbonnais opens garden plots and volunteer cleanup program in celebration of Earth Day

Bourbonnais residents can now sign up for garden plots at Vera Amiano’s Garden or volunteer with the Weed Warriors cleanup program at The Grove. Both programs are open for the 2026 season.

Vera Amiano’s Garden offers six-foot-by-four-foot plots for $10 each on a first-come, first-served basis. The planting season runs from May 1 through November 1. The Weed Warriors program invites volunteers to help maintain The Grove with light cleanup work — picking up litter, clearing leaves, and pulling weeds.

Vera Amiano’s Garden Flyer (Photo Provided By The Village of Bourbonnais )

How to get a garden plot

Applications for Vera Amiano’s Garden are available online at villageofbourbonnais.com and in person at the Administration Office, 600 Main Street NW. Plots are available at Jordan Park, 59 Jordan Dr.

The garden is now in its third season. It’s named after former Trustee Vera Amiano, who served the community for 20 years before she died in 2023.

Volunteer with Weed Warriors

The Weed Warriors program is in its second season. Volunteers help maintain The Grove, located at 700 Main St. NW, by picking up litter, clearing leaves, and pulling weeds.

The volunteer program offers residents an additional, hands-on way to take part in caring for and connecting with their community.

Garden plots and volunteer opportunities are available through November 1. For more information, visit villageofbourbonnais.com