Bradley police investigate report of weapons at carnival last week

Bradley police, with assistance from other local agencies, investigated an April 17 incident at a carnival located in the 1600 block of North Bradley Boulevard.

Officers responded to a call about weapons in the parking lot, and police said they were advised by a dispatcher that a group with guns got into a green GMC van and fled the scene. The vehicle was quickly stopped by a Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy.

Other arriving officers advised that they attempted to get out with the group leaving the van in the parking lot, and a male wearing all black ran south clutching his waistband, police said.

Police searched the van and found a loaded pistol and a separate “ghost gun” frame.

According to Merriam-Webster, a ghost gun is a gun that lacks a serial number by which it can be identified and that is typically assembled by the user (as from purchased or homemade components).

Upon review of surveillance video, police determined that one of the suspects who fled on foot entered the vehicle where the pistol was located.

Further review of the surveillance video showed two separate groups became confrontational and were stopped by a witness who called 911.

Ultimately, three subjects were detained, interviewed, and released pending further investigation, police said.