Three French Hens Market returns for 2026 season starting Saturday, May 9

People walk down Jackson St. during the Three French Hens Country Market on Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Springtime means it’s just about time for the return of the Three French Hens Country Market, which returns from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, in Downtown Morris.

The Three French Hens runs eight times per year on the second Saturday of Spring, Summer and Fall months, with more dates on June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10.

The market brings food, flowers, arts and crafts, books, clothing and more to the parking lot behind 402 Liberty Street and the streets surrounding it.

For more information, visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.