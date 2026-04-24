After year of drama, Crystal Lake park board eyes changes in leaders, policies, attorney’s fees

A large crowd turns out for a Crystal Lake park board meeting last July as a new majority on the board made changes that prompted public backlash. (Michelle Meyer)

A shakeup on the Crystal Lake Park District board might be on the horizon, as the annual appointment for board president is planned for next month.

The Crystal Lake Park District is nearing the one-year mark since three new commissioners were sworn in to the park board. Since then, many changes have been made and met with significant public backlash, including the dismantling of the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy, replacing a lake advisory group with a lakefront property owners’ association and attempting to terminate a lake agreement with the city and village of Lakewood.

More recently, the time set aside for members of the public to comment was moved to the end of the agenda during the March meeting, leaving residents waiting over two hours to speak.

Monday’s agenda placed public speaking at the bottom of the agenda once again, before Commissioner Cathy Cagle motioned to hold public comments before voting on items. The motion passed 5-2, with Commissioner Jason Heisler and President Fred Tiesenga voting against it.

Crystal Lake Park District Board President Frederick Tiesenga speaks during a meeting on Jan. 19, 2026. (Screenshot of Crystal Lake Park District board meeting)

“We took an oath when we were sworn in to represent the public, and we cannot do that if we are voting on items without the public’s opportunity to give us their opinions on things we’re voting on,” Cagle said. “So we need to hear comments from the public before we vote.”

Each meeting’s agenda is prepared by the board president with the assistance of the executive director, another change under Tiesenga’s leadership.

Who prepares the agenda may change next month. Every May, the park district board has the option to nominate and vote for one of the board members to take the president’s position.

Change in attorney or the hourly rate?

The park district attorney is also subject to an annual appointment. Eric Anderson, a former board president who served two terms on the park board, did not seek reelection last year. He instead took over as the district’s new attorney the same day his seat expired.

Residents and some board members have been vocal about Anderson’s role change and his $425-an-hour rate, which is about 60% higher than the previous attorney, Scott Puma of Ancel Glink at $270 an hour.

Overall legal expenses have dropped since Anderson took over, Tiesenga said, calling Anderson’s work “cheaper, smarter and better.” But that smaller price tag also comes with fewer hours.

According to billing statements obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, six months of Ancel Glink hours from September 2024 to April 2025 totaled just under 112 hours for $28,443.72. From May to December of last year, Staub Anderson billed just over 56 hours for $24,069.05.

During Monday’s meeting, Anderson said he is considering lowering his hourly rate if he is appointed again next month.

“Maybe I should reduce my rate because it is my hometown,” he said. “If you retain me for the next year, I am going to reduce my rate to $325 [an hour].”

Going back to board policies?

Cagle brought up multiple policies from the board’s general practices manual that she said she believes aren’t being followed, including president voting and public input.

“When a board doesn’t follow its own policies, it has potential to disrupt decision-making, undermine collaboration, damage relationships within the governing body,” she said.

In recent meetings, Tiesenga voted “present” for agenda items, which Cagle draws attention to the fact that “present” isn’t a proper option, according to park district documents. Board policy also states that the “president’s vote shall be called for on all matters after the votes of the other commissioners are recorded.”

The policy on public comment allows for three minutes per speaker, “unless extended by the board in its discretion.” Cagle wrote in park district documents that residents have been cut off in the past “without the board being allowed to decide if they would like to hear more.”

Tiesenga has personally cut microphones off and directed police to remove residents for their comments in past meetings. Park police have never removed someone from the meetings.

But Tiesenga said the comments are “escalating” and that some of what he called “attacks” he has reported to the Crystal Lake Police Department.

“We have been receiving continuing abusive messages containing personal attacks, not only against me, but now against our park district attorney,” he said. “One of these attacks has threatened to turn our attorney into ‘toast.’ ”

Tiesenga’s concerns about safety at meetings led to the installation of metal detectors at the board room and for Tiesenga to wear a bulletproof vest while leading meetings, he said.

During Monday’s meeting, Cagle moved for the board to evaluate the policies and start following them, which was unanimously passed without discussion.

About 40 people rallied in support of the Crystal Lake Park District – and against recent actions by the park board – at a rally on Aug. 12, 2025, in front of park district headquarters. (Michelle Meyer)

More changes are happening in the district after Executive Director Jason Herbster retired last month after 16 years of service. While the board searches for a replacement, recreation program and facility services superintendent Kurt Reckamp is serving as the interim.