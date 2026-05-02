Sycamore wins home track meet: Friday, Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Friday

Boys track and field

Gib Seegers Track and field Classic: At Sycamore, the Spartans won their home meet with 126 points, holding off Dunlap (120). DeKalb was sixth with 49 points.

For the Spartans, Crewe Bartelt won the 200-meter dash (22.0 seconds, personal record).

Joseph Hansen, Logan Hodges, Chase Miller and Bartelt won the 4x100 (43.5), Hansen, Hodges, Abel Batcheller and Bartelt won the 4x200 (1:31.88), and Eliu Molina, Jack Daskal, Noah Murcia and Lucas Miller won the 4x400 (3:38.24).

For the Barbs, Jason Goode won the 300 hurdles (41.45).

51st Annual Crystal Lake Central Invitational: At Crystal Lake, Kaneland won the meet with 132 points, ahead of Prairie Ridge’s 116.

Benjamin Karl won the 100 for the Knights (11.52) and Noah Cornell won the 200 (23.53), with Braden Vest-Jones in second behind them both with a 11.86 (PR) in the 100 and a 23.53 in the 200.

Gavin Schnurstein won the 1,600 (4:35.05).

Colton Van Dyke, Cornell, Jackson Boryc and Karl won the 4x200 (1:32.22) and Gavin Smith, VanDyke, Joey Schuch and Boryc won the 4x400 (3:34.01). Evan Whildin, Schnurstein, Kowalczyk and Schuch won the 4x800 (8:21.11).

Hall of Fame Hawk Classic: At Oregon, Indian Creek was ninth with 28 points and Hinckley-Big Rock was 11th with 23 points in the 22-team field.

Parker Murry won the high jump for Indian Creek, clearing 1.93. Gavin Pickert set a personal record in the triple jump with a leap of 13.15.

Prep baseball

Kaneland 5, Sycamore 4: At Sycamore, Aidan Whildin was 3 for 4 with a double, home run, two RBIs and scored three times as the Knights avoided the sweep in the three-game Interstate 8 series.

Whildin hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to put the Knights ahead 5-4.

Kanon Baxley and Christopher Warner had two hits each and Warner drove in a pair of runs.

Baxley pitched 6⅔ innings before reaching the pitch count, striking out seven and walking four. He allowed four hits and allowed three earned runs.

Ben Anderson drove in a pair of runs.

Genoa-Kingston 6, St. Edward 3: At Genoa, Jack Peterson was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs for the Cogs.

Blake Ides and Cody Cravatta had two hits each, with Cravatta scoring twice. Peterson pitched three innings of one-hit relief for the win. He struck out three, walked one and allowed one run, unearned. Starter Keegan James pitched four innings, allowing two runs, both unearned. He struck out five and walked one.

Naperville Central 8, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs were no-hit for the second straight game.

Newark 10, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, Addux Pearson pitched four innings of relief, allowing four runs, none earned, three hits and no walks while striking out four in the seven-inning loss.

Milledgeville 12, Hiawatha 0 (5): At Kirkland, the Hawks were no-hit and committed five errors in the loss.

Prep softball

St. Charles East 5, Sycamore 4: At St. Charles, Kairi Lantz hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, but the Spartans’ rally from five down after three fell short.

Lantz had three hits and three RBIs. Armstrong added a pair of hits.

Genoa-Kingston 11, St. Edward 0 (5): At Genoa, Emma Kuschel tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking three in the win.

Kaylee Luepkes had a pair of doubles and three RBIs in her 3-for-3 performance. Lily Stiles, Lizzie Davis and Ari Rich had two hits each. Rich drove in three runs and Davis had two RBIs. Brooklynn Ordlock scored twice.

Girls track and field

Steve Erwin Invitational: At Woodstock, Sycamore was second with 97 points, behind champ Hononegah’s 124.

Chloe Shere won the 400 for the Spartans in 1:01.79 and Sydney Fabrizius was pole vault champ, clearing 2.97 meters.

Saturday

Prep baseball

Kaneland 11, Lisle 1 (5): At Maple Park, Hayden Foster had two hits and two RBIs, and Colton Ludwig scored twice in the win.

Jackson Valentini pitched two two-hit shutout innings for the win. He struck out four and walked two.

Prep softball

Kaneland 5, Marengo 4: At Marengo, Addison Coulter doubled home Madison Kossakowski in the top of the seventh with the tie-breaking run.

Kossakowski had a pair of hits and scored twice. Ansley Ruh drove in a pair of runs.

Huntley 10, Kaneland 0 (5): At Marengo, the Knights lost the second of three games at a tournament.

North Boone 5, Kaneland 4 (8): Madison Kossakowski scored the tying run in the top of the seventh on a Lillyana Crawford single, but Khloe Osborne walked it off in the eighth on a home run.

Addison Coulter and Riley Cooper homered as part of a three-run first for the Knights. Coulter drove in two runs and Kossakowski scored twice.

North Boone and Kaneland are scheduled to meet again at a round robin Saturday in DeKalb.

Girls soccer

DeKalb 5, Auburn 0: At DeKalb, Quinn McLane scored three goals for the Barbs.

Jaqueline Davila and Vanessa Perez added goals.

Hononegah 5, Sycamore 1: At Rockton, the Spartans dropped the nonconference match.