Batavia Boardwalk Shops return May 8

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops will open for the seventh season May 8 at Wilson and River Streets in downtown Batavia.

The shops feature a micro-businesses collection offering handcrafted goods, fashion, home decor, books and specialty food.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the season will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 8. The Boardwalk Shops will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

“Our new shop owners have been working hard to bring to life some of the most vibrant and beautiful shops we’ve had yet,” Batavia MainStreet assistant director Kristen Desler said in a news release. “Guests are invited to enjoy their visit by grabbing a dirty soda or sweet treat, relaxing on the newly renovated brick paver patio, or snapping a photo with their shopping bags in front of the ‘Shop Like a Local’ photo opportunity. Make it a must-do on your summer bucket list—then come back and do it again. And again.”

Batavia Boardwalk Shops Batavia Boardwalk Shops (Photo provided by Batavia MainStreet )

Boardwalk shoppers who buy items will be entered into a weekly raffle for a chance to win $50 in Downtown Dollars from May 8 through June 28. The Downtown Dollars are redeemable like cash at more than 60 Batavia businesses. A raffle winner will be announced weekly.

For information, visit qrco.de/beofIk or the Batavia Boardwalk Shops social media pages.