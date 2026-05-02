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Sauk Valley

Ebenezer Reformed Church’s mother-daughter dinner is May 12

Ebenezer Reformed Church, 309 E. Park Street, Morrison, will host a community pancake supper at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison will host a presentation titled “Rise Up Again” on Tuesday, May 12, following the church’s mother-daughter dinner. (Photo provided)

By Shaw Local News Network

Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison will host a presentation titled “Rise Up Again” on Tuesday, May 12, following the church’s mother-daughter dinner.

The dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the program to start at 7 p.m. The program will feature Aubrey Krueger, a Sterling native who will talk about coping with mental health struggles and how movement can help.

Dinner tickets can be purchased by calling the church office at 817-772-2472 or stopping in weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for girls 12 and younger.

The program is free.

The church is located at 309 E. Park St., Morrison.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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