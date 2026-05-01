Yorkville approves another $3.8 million in road construction

(file photo) The city of Yorkville approved another $3.8 million in roadway improvements. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Moving into the height of roadway construction season, the city of Yorkville approved another $3.8 million in road improvements, ranging from roadway resurfacing and concrete patching.

This year, the city is pairing its 2026 Local Roads Program, which is primarily focusing on the areas of Fox Highland and portions of Raintree Village, with the 2026 Road to Better Roads project, which is improving the areas of River’s Edge and Briarwood.

The Road to Better Roads program is funded through motor fuel tax funds allocated by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Local Roads project does not use state funding and is funded through city dollars.

The city has two programs because the motor fuel tax funds are not enough to cover all the paving the city has scheduled.

As part of this year’s Road to Better Roads work, a $1,302,563 contract was awarded to Construction, Inc. from Coal City. City Council approved the contract during the April 28 meeting.

Contained within the contract are plans to resurface the areas around Westwind, Cornerstone, and Wood sage. Workers will also be resurfacing the areas around Windham, Tyler Creek, Sharon, Kelly. And Redhorse.

Also described within the contract is concrete patching work for the Menard, Marketview, and Countryside area.

For the Local Roads Program, the city approved a $109,574 contract with Engineering Enterprises, In., from Sugar Grove, for construction engineering services.

The work focuses on resurfacing areas in the River’s Edge and Cornerstone subdivisions. The work also entails continued concrete repairs on E. Countryside Parkway, Market View, Menard, and Carpenter Street.

Eyeing additional roadwork

Yorkville recently approved a combined contract totaling around $2.43 million with Builders Paving, LLC, of Hillside and EEI for engineering services.

The work is part of the Local Roads program and focuses on roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair in the areas of Fox Highlands and portions of Raintree Village.

The project came in around $300,212 under budget, enabling the city to consider roadwork at additional locations.

City Council approved resurfacing Church Street from West River Street to West Center Street. It also approved widening the turn radius at the intersection of Church Street and W. River Street.

The city is also extending the sidewalk on White Oak Way all the way to Fox Road.

All the new projects are costing the city $140,047.

Builders Paving, LLC, was also used for the city’s 2025 Local Road program.

A closer look at the construction

The overall project includes the following: pavement patching, pavement milling, pavement resurfacing, curb and gutter removal and replacement, sidewalk removal and replacement, driveway removal and replacement, structure adjustments, pavement markings, crack sealing, and other restoration improvements, according to details of the bid.

Milling is when workers remove the top layer of existing pavement to overlay the roads with a new layer of fresh, smooth asphalt.

The Local Road program focuses on catching up on improving streets in subdivisions where work has been lagging since the recession years 2007-2009.

This is the third year of a four-year program to complete paving throughout all the city’s subdivisions.

The program follows 2024’s $3 million plan that included pavement rejuvenation, involving repairing small cracks in roads with a special treatment to improve roadway flexibility. This process helps improve the durability of the city’s roads, saving money over time.

The city has said it is close to completely catching up before it can implement a more regular rotating annual roadway improvement schedule.