Chesney to host free community shred event in Machesney Park on May 16

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, will host a free community shred event on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Machesney Town Center in Machesney Park.

The event, held in partnership with Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson, will give residents of the 45th District an opportunity to safely dispose of sensitive personal documents and protect themselves from identity theft.

“This event is a simple way for residents to securely get rid of important documents they no longer need,” Chesney said. “We want to make it easy for people to protect their personal information and take advantage of this free service.”

The event will be located in the large parking lot behind Starbucks, in front of the former JC Penney. Documents will be shredded on site. The address is 8702 N. Second St.

Residents are limited to two banker boxes of paper documents per vehicle. No electronics will be accepted. The event will conclude at noon or once the truck reaches capacity.