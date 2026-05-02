Former St. Charles alderperson, champion of roadways awarded posthumous honorary street sign

(file photo) Former St. Charles Alderperson Gus Enzenbacher, his wife, Kathleen, and their granddaughter visited the mayor's office in January 2017. Enzenbacher has been recognized by the city with an honorary street sign. (Photo provided)

A former visionary of roadways in St. Charles is being honored by the community he served for several decades.

This time, the road will have his name.

The city is bestowing an honorary street sign posthumously for Gus Enzenbacher, a former alderperson for 16 years and tireless advocate and volunteer, involved with the St. Charles Jaycees, the Scouts and the American Legion.

Enzenbacher died at the age of 87 in 2018.

His honorary street sign will be placed at the intersection of Dean Street and 15th Street. The honor was supported by Ward 3 Alderpersons Vicki Spellman and Bob Gehm. Enzenbacher was nominated by his daughter Leanne DeZutel.

The location of Dean Street takes special prominence because it was Enzenbacher himself who was instrumental in gaining support for the significant undertaking of widening Dean Street in the mid-1980s to enable St. Charles to continue growing.

To gain support, Enzenbacher spent countless hours meeting with neighbors and property owners along the roadway to find the best path forward.

Enzenbacher served as alderperson from 1980 to 1996.

“His love of the city never wavered,” DeZutel said in her submission to the city. “He proudly served as alderperson (making) many contributions to the city including serving as chairman for the electrical committee, vice chairman of the judiciary committee, vice chairman of health and safety, and board member of the neighborhood improvement association.”

Following his death, Enzenbacher was described by city officials as a tenacious advocate for the community and a “bridge-builder.” This description took on extra meaning as Enzenbacher became a large advocate for the Red Gate Road bridge project across the Fox River.

“This was his community and he made sure he was a strong guardian of the community in every facet,” former St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina previously said.

When Enzenbacher first moved to St. Charles in 1957, he ran a television repair business from his residence. He previously served as an Army drill sergeant during the Korean War.

Later in life, he served on the St. Patrick Catholic Church school board and the parish council. He worked as the head of the maintenance department.

In good company

Enzenbacher joins one of St. Charles’ most transformative figures, Edward J. Baker, who recently received an honorary street sign of his own.

St. Charles city workers installed the honorary street sign for Edward J. Baker on Fourth Avenue, between East Main Street and Cedar Avenue. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

The city approved “Col. Edward J. Baker Way” on Fourth Avenue, between East Main Street and Cedar Avenue. The location was chosen between Baker Memorial Park and Baker United Methodist Church, two of his many contributions to the city.

The street sign for Baker has already been installed by city workers.

The city is designating up to five honorary streets each year, with one potentially selected from each ward.

“We want to inspire wonderful debates and discussions for who should be honored,” city staff said during an April meeting.

Upon the recommendation of multiple alderpersons, the city will move in 2027 to approve each year’s honorary street signs all at once. Applications for 2027 need to be submitted by the end of 2026.

Any resident can make a recommendation, but all applications must be sponsored by an alderperson from that ward. Final approvals are made by the City Council. Each street is subject to one block area.

Each honorary street sign will remain in place for 20 years.