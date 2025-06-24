Amedeo: Why community development is the new economic development

For those of us working in economic development, it’s easy to focus on the traditional markers of success: new business announcements, jobs created, capital investment.

But lately, it’s clear that economic development isn’t just about numbers – it’s about people, place and connection. In short, it’s about community development.

That theme echoed throughout recent weeks – from the IEDA conference where regional collaboration and innovation took center stage, to conversations with local leaders across the county. The takeaway? A thriving economy doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It requires intentional partnerships, countywide thinking and a recognition that strong communities are the foundation of economic vitality.

When one wins, we all win

In counties like ours, larger municipalities often carry the weight of attracting investment or expanding industry. But their success doesn’t exist in isolation.

When a major employer grows in one part of the county, smaller communities feel the ripple effects: through job access, housing demand, local supply chains and shared tax revenue.

Likewise, when rural communities invest in quality of life, small business support, or infrastructure upgrades, it elevates the entire region’s appeal. Every community, no matter its size, plays a role in the county’s broader success.

We’re not competitors – we’re collaborators.

Building across boundaries

That collaborative mindset was reinforced at the IEDA conference, where economic development leaders emphasized the power of regional alignment.

Working across municipal boundaries isn’t always easy. It requires shared vision, ongoing dialogue and a willingness to prioritize collective impact over individual wins.

But the payoff is real. Joint grant applications, shared infrastructure planning and coordinated workforce initiatives can unlock resources and opportunities that no single community could achieve alone.

Community as the driver

At its core, community development is about creating places where people want to live, work and invest. That might mean:

Supporting childcare and housing access so workers can stay local

Helping entrepreneurs navigate their first storefront lease

Creating welcoming public spaces that reflect a community’s identity

Collaborating on broadband, transportation or sustainability efforts

These efforts may not always make headlines, but they’re essential, and they’re economic development in its most human form.

Opportunity unbound, together

As we look ahead, our focus must remain on unlocking opportunity, not just for select communities, but for the entire county. That means keeping conversations open, staying aligned on goals and lifting each other up.

Because when we invest in each other, we don’t just grow – we thrive.

• Melissa Amedeo is executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corp.