June 19 historical covers: Battle Over Charges of Fraud: Factional Leaders Present Case in GOP Fight

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages from June 19. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early political uproars and severe regional weather to major community demographic shifts and economic milestones.

1912: Joliet Evening Herald

The June 19, 1912, edition of the Joliet Evening Herald captures intense political drama and local crises. The main headline screams of a “Battle Over Charges of Fraud” as factional leaders clash at the Republican National Convention, highlighting a fierce fight between Theodore Roosevelt and President William Howard Taft over G.O.P. delegates. Right alongside this national political storm, the paper brings readers shocking local news with headlines like “Bolt Rends House,” detailing a narrow escape from a lightning strike, and a dramatic report on a “Jail Inmate Tries to End Life; Saved.”

1928: DeKalb Daily Chronicle

Fast-forwarding to June 19, 1928, the DeKalb Daily Chronicle showcases a region grappling with the raw power of nature. The front page leads with a stark, bold declaration: “DeKalb Powerless as Result of Severe Storm.” It notes that local “Floods are Disastrous,” causing immense rainstorm damage across several sections of Illinois. Beyond the weather crisis, the paper balances its coverage with a mix of international and domestic stories, reporting on a “Flyers Go to London” transatlantic flight attempt, a “French Cabinet to Meet” over currency stabilization, and a political update stating “Ritchie is for Smith” as New York’s governor gains critical backing.

2003: Northwest Herald

By June 19, 2003, the layout and focus of the local news shifted toward community safety and shifting demographics, visible in the Northwest Herald. The paper’s top story reports on a horrific accident: “Man charged in Fox River boat crash,” detailing how a victim’s leg was severed in the incident. Below the fold, a major investigative census feature titled “Growing community” explores how a booming Hispanic population made them the nation’s largest minority group. Meanwhile, the paper also covers global warfare with the news that “U.S. captures Hussein’s presidential secretary,” alongside an ongoing local murder trial update reading “Smith trial begins.”

2009: The Times (Ottawa)

Rounding out the collection, the June 19, 2009, edition of Ottawa’s local paper, The Times, captures a profoundly reflective moment alongside tough economic realities. The center of the page features a poignant, large-scale tribute titled “D-Day Plus Dad,” honoring local World War II veterans on the 65th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. This deeply personal human-interest piece stands in stark contrast to the grim economic headline running along the bottom of the page, which starkly reports: “Illinois jobless rate hits 10.1 percent in May,” a milestone double-digit unemployment rate that hadn’t been seen in 25 years.