Historical covers for June 16: Cup hat trick for Blackhawks

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 16. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from historic sports triumphs and bizarre local phenomena to community drama and the aftermath of global conflict.

1922: Morris Daily Herald

On June 16, 1922, the Morris Daily Herald led with a major legal development, announcing the “Set Great Trio Hearing” regarding a high-profile case in Grundy County. Political intrigue was also on display with a cartoon about the political state of Ireland and a report stating the “Potz Death March Halted by Governor.” On a lighter note, the front page celebrated community spirit, highlighting a “Large Crowd at Park for Hospital Aid” that turned out for a successful local benefit.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

By 1945, as World War II neared its end, the Streator Daily Times-Press captured a nation transitioning from global conflict to domestic challenges. The dominant headline blared “Kamikaze Strikes,” detailing how the famed aircraft carrier USS Saratoga was badly damaged at Iwo Jima but managed to return to service. On the home front, the paper reported on labor unrest with a “Big Five Will Win in Veto” showdown and covered a devastating local storm under the headline “Business House Windows Blown Out by Wind.”

1992: Northwest Herald

The June 16, 1992, edition of the Northwest Herald featured a mix of extraordinary local news and major sports celebrations. The top headline warned that a “Giant snapping turtle terrorizes Island Lake,” capturing the town’s anxiety over a massive, aggressive reptile. Meanwhile, the region was swept up in basketball mania as the Chicago Bulls secured their second consecutive NBA championship, prompting the headline “Win brings cost, profit” to describe both the celebratory merchandise boom and the destructive rioting that followed.

2015: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

Rounding out the collection, the June 16, 2015, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle was dominated by a historic sports victory. Under the massive headline “Cup Hat Trick,” the front page celebrated the Chicago Blackhawks defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning to clinch the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since 1938. In stark contrast to the sports euphoria, the paper also tracked intense local education drama with the headline “D-428 fires principal,” detailing the fallout and threatened discrimination lawsuit following the dismissal of a local school leader.