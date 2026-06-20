Picnic for hospitalized veterans is Wednesday in Fox River Grove; assistance welcomed

FILE - Hundreds of veterans and volunteers gather in Fox River Grove for the Cary-Grove AMVETS annual picnic for hospitalized veterans.

Hundreds of hospitalized veterans will be the honored guests of the Cary-Grove AMVETS Post 245 on June 24 when the organization hosts its annual old-fashioned picnic along the shores of Picnic Grove Park in Fox River Grove.

For the long-running annual event – one of the largest of its kind in Illinois – veterans will be bused in from several area Veterans Administration hospitals in the region, including James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital near Maywood and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago.

Cary-Grove AmVets Post Commander Gary Foster gives a short speech to thank the veterans during the Cary-Grove AmVets Pearl Harbor Memorial Post 245 26th annual picnic for hospitalized veterans Wednesday August 21, 2013.

All patients will be treated to a buffet picnic lunch, several games, bingo and a pontoon boat ride.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane in Fox River Grove. It’s a new location this year, six blocks north of Lions Park, where the picnic was held for many years.

Organizers thanked the Fox River Grove Fire Department and Algonquin Township for the use of their tables, chairs and tents; the many local scouts who help with escorting patients; the other volunteers who serve the dinners; the area pontoon boat owners for providing their boats and captains; and the Fox Waterway Agency for the use of their barge to allow electric wheelchair patients to participate.

For further information, or to volunteer or make a contribution, please contact Charlie Sedivec at 847-630-4328 or charliesedivec@gmail.com.