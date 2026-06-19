Utica police ramp up traffic enforcement through July 6

Police in Utica are launching a traffic enforcement campaign through July 6, focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The Independence Day safety campaign encompasses three summer weekends leading up to and after the Fourth of July holiday.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” said Chief James Mandujano. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use drugs. Our officers will be out in full force to keep impaired drivers off the road.”

The announcement was issued Thursday and follows an unusually busy stretch of drunk-driving arrests. As previously reported, DUI arrests are up nearly a third in La Salle County over last year.

The department joins Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

“This Fourth of July, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence,” Mandujano said.

Motorists who plan to imbibe this holiday are urged to identify a designated driver and hand over the keys. Alternatively, motorists who become impaired should send for a taxi or rideshare service or simply reach out to a friend or family member.

Sober drivers are asked to help police by reporting impaired drivers by calling 911.

In all cases, motorists should buckle up and ensure that all passengers are wearing their seat belts. It is the best defense against an impaired motorist.

The Illinois Independence Day enforcement campaign is funded with federal highway safety dollars administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and supported by the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state. It’s reinforced with IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which shares real stories of Illinois residents lost in fatal crashes.