Streator fire adds hazmat scanner, repairs training center

The Streator Fire Department was approved this week for repairs at their training center and a spectrometer for their hazmat equipment.

Streator City Council approved both purchases during their meeting on Wednesday night.

According to city documents, the winning bid for the spectrometer came in at $81,000.

Notably, most of that cost will come from a FEMA grant. The city will be responsible for about 5% of the total cost under the grant agreement.

So, what’s a spectrometer? It’s essentially a scanner for radiation that firefighters or hazmat teams can use to safely identify dangerous substances without direct exposure.

According to Fire Chief Bryan Park, two firefighters are being trained to operate the equipment, with one currently undergoing training and another expected to begin later this summer. In larger hazardous material incidents, Streator would continue working with regional MABAS hazmat teams.

“We have never had a big hazmat presence,” Park said previously. “But I think it’s very important that with all the railroad cars going through town and everything else and all the trucks that we have a bigger hazmat presence.”

Council also approved repairs at the fire department’s training center after a frozen pipe burst and flooded part of the classroom building last winter.

According to city documents, repairs there are expected to include drywall replacement, plumbing fixture repairs and replacement of a damaged shower area. The lowest bid for the project came at $21,000.