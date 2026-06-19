Sterling’s Wahl appoints new chief executive officer

Wahl, a professional and consumer grooming product manufacturer headquartered in Sterling, has announced the appointment of John J. Anton Jr. as chief executive officer, effective July 6.

Anton joins Wahl with more than 30 years of experience leading consumer products companies through periods of significant growth, bringing deep expertise in scaling heritage brands and driving product innovation, according to a news release.

He will report to Wahl’s Board of Directors and lead the company’s global strategy, operations and long-term growth initiatives.

“John is a strategic, high-impact leader who has the vision, energy and innovative mindset necessary for Wahl’s continued growth in the global market,” said Mary Gail Gearns, Chair of the Board of Directors and third-generation Wahl family member. “John’s commitment to our customers, people and long-term value creation aligns strongly with the values that have defined Wahl for more than a century.”

Anton’s appointment marks the first time in company history a non-family member will serve as CEO.

“While this is an important milestone in our company’s history, the Wahl family remains deeply engaged in the business as owners, Board members, and key employees,” Gearns said. “We are proud of our legacy as a world-class, trusted brand and will remain true to our heritage while partnering with John to push the boundaries of what our brand can achieve.”

Most recently, Anton served as president and CEO of Momentec Brands, a leading sportswear and apparel company formed through the merger of Founder Sport Group and Augusta Sportswear.

Prior to that role, he spent seven years as president and CEO of Founder Sport Group, where he more than doubled revenue, led multiple strategic acquisitions and transformed the organization into a technology-enabled industry leader.

Earlier in his career, Anton held senior leadership positions with The Valspar Corporation and Mars Petcare.

“I am honored to join Wahl, a company that has built an extraordinary legacy over more than 100 years by staying true to its customers, investing in innovation and empowering its people,” Anton said. “I look forward to building on that strong foundation and working alongside our talented associates to identify new opportunities, enhance our market leadership and drive continued growth around the world.”

Anton holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

He will succeed Interim CEO David Cybulski, who will continue serving as chief financial officer and support the leadership transition.

Wahl Clipper Corporation was founded in 1919 by inventor Leo J. Wahl, and has been a leader in professional and consumer grooming for more than 100 years. Wahl designs and manufactures grooming products for professional barbers and stylists, consumers, and pets.