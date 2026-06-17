Historical covers for June 17: Simpson attends ex-wife’s funeral as police search field near O’Hare

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 17. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early-century political movements to major corporate developments and true-crime stories that gripped the nation.

1908: Joliet Evening Herald

On June 17, 1908, the Joliet Evening Herald focused heavily on national politics with the headline “Tide of Battle Turns Toward Roosevelt,” detailing the political maneuvering at the Republican National Convention. The front page also captured a mix of local drama, featuring a striking illustration alongside articles detailing a tragic accident titled “Falls From Horse; Fractures Skull” and a dramatic personal tale headlined “Man’s Love Equal to Great Sacrifice.”

1922: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The June 17, 1922, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with major regional news as community leaders prepared for a massive site visit: “Yeomen Officers Here Monday to Inspect Site.” The paper also captured the tense post-WWI labor climate, reporting on friction within the U.S. Railroad Labor Board under the headline “Minority Members Rail Labor Board Accused by Others.”

1980: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

In 1980, The Daily Chronicle highlighted local education and infrastructure. The top stories focused on a major administrative renewal, “Hennegan gets new three-year contract,” alongside fiscal updates declaring that a “Proposed school budget wipes out expected deficit.” On the same page, city development took center stage with the announcement that the city was set to receive $3 million for housing rehabilitation.

1994: Northwest Herald

The June 17, 1994, edition of the Northwest Herald captured a historic moment in economic development with the front-page headline “Motorola to close deal today,” detailing a massive land acquisition for a new plant in Harvard. The bottom of the page shifted to the national true-crime story gripping the country, reporting on the somber scene in Los Angeles as “[O.J.] Simpson attends ex-wife’s funeral.”