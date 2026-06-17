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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for June 17: Simpson attends ex-wife’s funeral as police search field near O’Hare

The cover of the Northwest Herald for June 17, 1994

The cover of the Northwest Herald for June 17, 1994 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 17. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early-century political movements to major corporate developments and true-crime stories that gripped the nation.

1908: Joliet Evening Herald

Joliet Evening Herald cover: June 17, 1908 Joliet Evening Herald cover: June 17, 1908 Jun 17, 1908 Joliet Evening Herald (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On June 17, 1908, the Joliet Evening Herald focused heavily on national politics with the headline “Tide of Battle Turns Toward Roosevelt,” detailing the political maneuvering at the Republican National Convention. The front page also captured a mix of local drama, featuring a striking illustration alongside articles detailing a tragic accident titled “Falls From Horse; Fractures Skull” and a dramatic personal tale headlined “Man’s Love Equal to Great Sacrifice.”

1922: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: June 17, 1922 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: June 17, 1922 Jun 17, 1922 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The June 17, 1922, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with major regional news as community leaders prepared for a massive site visit: “Yeomen Officers Here Monday to Inspect Site.” The paper also captured the tense post-WWI labor climate, reporting on friction within the U.S. Railroad Labor Board under the headline “Minority Members Rail Labor Board Accused by Others.”

1980: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The Daily Chronicle cover: June 17, 1980 The Daily Chronicle cover: June 17, 1980 Jun 17, 1980 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In 1980, The Daily Chronicle highlighted local education and infrastructure. The top stories focused on a major administrative renewal, “Hennegan gets new three-year contract,” alongside fiscal updates declaring that a “Proposed school budget wipes out expected deficit.” On the same page, city development took center stage with the announcement that the city was set to receive $3 million for housing rehabilitation.

1994: Northwest Herald

Northwest Herald cover: June 17, 1994 Northwest Herald cover: June 17, 1994 Jun 17, 1994 Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The June 17, 1994, edition of the Northwest Herald captured a historic moment in economic development with the front-page headline “Motorola to close deal today,” detailing a massive land acquisition for a new plant in Harvard. The bottom of the page shifted to the national true-crime story gripping the country, reporting on the somber scene in Los Angeles as “[O.J.] Simpson attends ex-wife’s funeral.”

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryMcHenry County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.