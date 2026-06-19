Merchant Street MusicFest releases first wave lineup

Attendees surround the fountain at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square during the 2023 Merchant Street MusicFest in downtown Kankakee. The festival returns July 24 and 25, 2026. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Fast and slow jams will soon fill downtown Kankakee at this summer’s Merchant Street MusicFest, set for July 24 and 25.

The first wave of artists were announced Thursday with the headliners Twista and Christopher Williams, accompanied by local favorites, popular returning performers and new acts.

The annual two-day festival is spearheaded by the Kankakee Public Library and brings thousands of music fans to the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee, where three stages are jam-packed with musical performances.

The lineup released Thursday also includes Shady: Eminem Tribute, South Side Social Club, Radkey, Good Boy Daisy, Marcella Ratcliff Experience, Muddy Ruckus, Heart & Soul, Not Yet, Carrying Torches, Melodic Industries, Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps, Lever, and Daniel Gayden.

Ticket sales begin Monday for this year’s festival.

The cost is $10 for Friday admission and $15 for Saturday admission at the gate. Kids 12 and younger are free both days.

Advance tickets will be available online at eventbrite.com for a small processing fee and in person at the Kankakee Public Library; two-day passes will be available during the pre-sale for $20.

Spectators gather at the Hill Stage during Merchant Street MusicFest in July 2023 in downtown Kankakee. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

More musical acts will be announced in the coming weeks along with the daily schedule and vendors, and the fest will again host the Artist Alley filled with local makers on both days.

This year’s merch will feature designs by Kankakee artist April Carroll with artwork inspired by Kankakee nature that “celebrate the native flowers and animals that pepper Kankakee.”

T-shirts and totes are available to pre-order online until June 30 at superiorembroidery.net/shopmsmf/shop/home.

Kankakee artist April Carroll is the 2026 featured artist for the Merchant Street MusicFest's merch collaboration. (Provided by Merchant Street MusicFest)

The event will be the library’s 16th festival it has planned as the Kankakee Events Partnership.

For more information, visit merchantstreetmusicfest.com or see the Merchant Street MusicFest’s Facebook page.