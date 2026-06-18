Historical covers for June 18: Fathers, Kids and Fishing

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages from June 18. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the front lines of global conflicts to iconic moments in American culture and daily community life.

1918: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On June 18, 1918, during the height of World War I, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a massive, triumphant headline: “American Troops Fighting on German Territory Now.” The historic announcement revealed that the 32nd Division, composed of Michigan and Wisconsin troops, had crossed into enemy territory. The front page also balanced heavy national news, such as “Enemy’s Losses on Western Front Over 80,000,” with deeply personal local impacts, reporting on a “Local Nurse Under Shell Fire in May.”

1928: Morris Daily Herald

Exactly a decade later, the June 18, 1928, edition of the Morris Daily Herald shouted a historic milestone in aviation history across its front page: “Miss Earhart Crosses Atlantic.” The paper detailed Amelia Earhart’s journey as the first woman to cross the ocean by airplane, landing in Wales after a grueling battle with fog. On the political front, the paper tracked Herbert Hoover’s strategies to “Map Campaign” following his nomination, alongside local agricultural traditions like the “4-H Beef Calf Club Makes Annual Tour.”

1994: Northwest Herald

The June 18, 1994, Northwest Herald captured one of the most unforgettable spectacles in modern American media history with the headline, “Simpson manhunt ends.” The front page detailed the bizarre, low-speed freeway chase that gripped the nation before O.J. Simpson ultimately surrendered at his Los Angeles estate. Meanwhile, the paper also focused on local infrastructure and weather crises closer to home, reporting on an “Old bridge gives way, closing county roadway” in Woodstock, and warning residents of “No relief in sight from blazing heat wave.”

2012: Kane County Chronicle

Bringing us into the 21st century, the June 18, 2012, edition of the Kane County Chronicle took a much more community-focused, heartwarming approach. The front page featured a large, vibrant photograph capturing a local father teaching his 4-year-old daughter how to use a fishing pole under the bold headline, “Fathers, Kids and Fishing.” The issue celebrated quality family time at a St. Charles Park District event while keeping residents informed on local municipal developments, such as “Elburn plans open house on comprehensive plan.”