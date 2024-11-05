It’s Election Day. Here are the DeKalb County races we’re watching

Kamaran Stringer, an election judge, checks in a voter Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the polling place at the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Election Day is here in DeKalb County, and voters will have a final chance Tuesday to cast ballots for the next U.S. president, who will represent them in Washington D.C. and Springfield, down ballot races for countywide government and weigh in on multiple advisory referenda.

For a roundup of local candidates and races, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

[ Nearly 22,000 people have already voted in DeKalb County ahead of Tuesday's general election ]

What to know about Election Day, results

It’s important to remember that race results likely will not be known on election night. Vote tallies are not certified until two weeks after the election, and counts will be ongoing throughout the night and, for larger races including the presidential race, likely days later.

Readers should visit Shaw Local’s Election Central webpage for the Daily Chronicle for the most up-to-date election information Tuesday night and onward.

Your polling place is determined by your precinct number and listed on your voter registration card, which you should have received in the mail. You also can check your local county board of elections office at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com. Check if you’re registered to vote at the Illinois State Board of Elections website www.ova.elections.il.gov.

What’s on my ballot?

In addition to the presidential ticket, congressional, state and local candidates, DeKalb County voters will weigh in on a sales tax for local schools and three advisory statewide questions. Voters in Central Unit School District 301, Sycamore School District 427, the city of DeKalb, the city of Sandwich, the city of Sycamore and the village of Kirkland will also be asked questions.

Referenda

Countywide sales tax: All DeKalb County voters will be asked whether they support a new 1% sales tax that could collect an estimated $10 million for public schools countywide. The referendum will be on every ballot. If passed, the tax would be imposed countywide and benefit school districts relative to their student population size, officials have said. Read more here: New sales tax in DeKalb County for public schools? Here’s what we know

DeKalb city clerk: elected or appointed? Voters in the county’s two largest municipalities will be asked to help decide the future of the largely administrative offices. This is the third time the question will be posed to DeKalb voters. In DeKalb, the question follows about a decade of turnover at city hall in the clerk’s role, and the previous two city clerks who each have sued the City of DeKalb over various professional disputes. If voters determine they still want an elected clerk, recent action by the DeKalb City Council means a new clerk, if elected in spring 2025, will not be paid a city salary. If the majority of voters back an appointed clerk, that position would be hired as a city employee. Read more here: DeKalb City Clerk referendum: What to know

Sycamore city clerk: elected or appointed? In Sycamore, city officials including Mayor Steve Braser and City Manager Michael Hall have already said they would support an appointed clerk. Hall has said the Sycamore City Council’s decision to put the question up to voters is not a reflection of the current clerk, Mary Kalk’s, work. Read more here: Sycamore City Clerk referendum: What to know

Sycamore school board seeks larger candidate pool: Sycamore voters will be asked to decide whether anyone in the district can run for a spot on the Sycamore School District 427 Board, regardless of the township in which they reside. The referendum will ask voters if they support “at-large” elected members, meaning anyone from Sycamore District boundaries could run regardless of what township they live in. Wilder said the majority of students reside within Sycamore and Cortland townships. During the last election, not enough candidates ran to fill all the available seats on the Sycamore school board. If back by voter support, the proposed policy change would go into effect for the April 2025 election, when some of the board’s seats will be up for election.

COUNTYWIDE RACES

Circuit Clerk

Tammie Shered, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Lori Grubbs, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

State’s Attorney

Charles “Chuck” Rose, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Riley N. Oncken, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: SAFE-T Act, experience at center of DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s election race

Video: DeKalb County State’s Attorney candidates share their views ahead of 2024 election

Coroner

Cat Prescott, Democrat

Linda Besler, Republican

Our coverage: Meet the candidates running for DeKalb County Coroner

DeKalb County Board

The DeKalb County Board is made up of 24 members, with two from each district representing area voters. Some districts have unopposed races while others have candidates running to fill the remainder of incomplete terms. View a county board district map here to find out which district you live in or visit tinyurl.com/54b5r72m.

Our coverage: Read about candidates running for Districts 1-5; and for Districts 6-12.

District 1 - four-year term

Tracy Ash, Democrat

Tim Hughes, Republican

District 1 - two-year term

Fredrick Hall, Democrat

Rhonda L. Henke, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

District 2

Christopher Schroeder, Democrat

Kathleen “Kathy” Lampkins, Republican incumbent

District 3

Amber Quitno, Democratic incumbent:

Kim E. Coovert, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

District 4

Stewart Ogilvie, Democratic incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

Elizabeth K. Lundeen, Republican

District 5

Veronica Garcia-Martinez, Democrat

Savannah Ilenikhena, Republican incumbent

District 10

Laura L. Hoffman, Democratic incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

Susan Smith Lindell, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

District 11 - four-year term

Shell “Celeste” DeYoung Dunn, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Roy E. Plote, Republican incumbent

District 11 - two-year term

Anna Wilhelmi, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jerry Osland, Republican Republican incumbent

District 12

Traci Griffin-Lappe, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jerry Osland, Republican incumbent

ILLINOIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

70th House District

Randi Olson, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jeff Keicher, Republican incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: Taxes, business, child care: Here’s whose running in Illinois 70th House District

A threat to the office: Statehouse candidates respond to assassination threat

Video: 70th House District candidates share platform, talk issues

74th House District

David Simpson, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Bradley J. Fritts, Republican incumbent

75th House District

Heidi Henry, Democrat

Jed Davis, Republican incumbent

76th House District

Amy “Murri” Briel, Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Liz Bishop, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: State representative candidate Liz Bishop pledges to seek repeal of SAFE-T Act

Video: 76h House District candidates share campaign platforms, talk local issues

CONGRESSIONAL RACES

11th Congressional District

Bill Foster, incumbent Democrat: Candidate questionnaire

Jerry Evans, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Anna Schiefelbein, independent write-in candidate

14th Congressional District

Lauren Underwood, Democratic incumbent: Candidate questionnaire

James “Jim” Marter, Republican: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: Lauren Underwood’s closing arguments for U.S. House, IL-14

James Marter’s closing arguments for U.S. House, IL-14

16th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Darin LaHood

Scott Summers, independent write-in candidate