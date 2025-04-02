Election 2025 results: Sycamore school board

Sycamore High School sign in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – With six candidates but only one contested race, most people seeking a seat on the Sycamore school board are guaranteed a spot, though three will have to wait for results to come in.

Those three candidates – incumbent and current board president Michael DeVito, incumbent Eric Jones, and newcomer Jonathan “Cole” Regnery – all live in Sycamore Township. But Sycamore School District 427 rules prohibit more than two board members from a residing in the same township.

That rule could go by the wayside after Election Day, because Sycamore voters were asked in a referendum if the policy should be abolished. Regardless of the voter’s decision that rule still stands for the 2025 consolidated election.

As of 9:16 p.m. with 22 of 22 precincts reporting, DeVito lead so far with 1,553 votes, according to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The other Sycamore Township seat looked to be held by newcomer Regnery

Regnery garnered 1,385 votes. If unofficial vote tallies hold, that could mean incumbent Eric Jones loses his seat, with 1,123 votes.

DeVito works as an insurance broker for MyInsuranceGuy and is also an adjunct instructor of management, finance and accounting courses at Kishwaukee College in Malta. Jones works as a financial advisor with Baird Private Wealth Management and Regnery is a math professor at Rock Valley College.

Heather Tomlinson and Alan Zantout, both of Cortland Township, are expected to win seats on the board because their races were uncontested. It will be Tomlinson’s first stint on the school board. Zantout was appointed to the board in 2024 after longtime board president Jim Dombek died.

Tomlinson so far brought in 1,107 votes, Zantout 1,253 votes.

Christian Copple, appointed to the board in June 2023 when a seat was left vacant after not enough people ran in the 2023 consolidated election, is expected to win an uncontested race for a two-year unexpired term. He had 1,732 votes as of 9:19 p.m.

Mail-on ballots postmarked by Tuesday also will need to be counted before election results are finalized.

This story was updated at 9:19 p.m. on April 1, 2025. Check back for updates.