Kaneland baseball, softball win in South Carolina: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Kaneland 3, Oldham County 2: At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Knights held off a late rally to escape with the win.

Aidan Whildin and Preston Popovich had two hits each in the win. Evan Ross pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs and two hits while striking out nine and walking five.

Prep softball

Kaneland 8, Amherst (Ohio) 6: At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Knights banged out 12 hits in the win.

Ellie Peck had two hits, an RBI and scored twice. Lillyana Crawford had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Riley Cooper and Graycin Slou had two hits each.