Ward 4 incumbent likely wins reelection to Sycamore City Council

Members of Sycamore City Council listen to a speaker giving a presentation during Monday night's Sycamore City Council meeting on Dec. 5, 2022. From left to right: Third Ward Ald. Jeff Fischer, Third Ward Ald. Nancy Copple and Fourth Ward Ald. Virginia Sherrod. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The only competitive race in Sycamore city government saw incumbent Virginia Sherrod likely secure reelection to Sycamore City Council’s 4th Ward, if results hold.

With all precincts reporting, Sherrod collected 307 votes, or 67% of 745 ballots cast in the ward, to opponent Rob Dancey’s 195 votes. Voter turnout in the ward was 15%, according to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Vote tallies won’t be certified for two weeks. Mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday also will need to be counted.

Sherrod has served multiple terms as a Sycamore alderperson. She’s the vice chair of the DeKalb County Democratic Party Executive Committee. Dancey, who hasn’t held elected office, has served on various local nonprofit boards, according to his questionnaire.

Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser and City Clerk Mark Kalk sought reelection unopposed. Of the 17,013 registered voters in Sycamore, 1,624 people voted for Braser, less than Kalk’s 1,655 votes, unofficial election results show. Sycamore city reported a 13% voter turnout this election, with 2,279 ballots cast.

Incumbent Ward 1 Alderperson Alan Bauer ran unopposed and got 415 votes, as did write-in candidate Marvin Barnes for Ward 3. Write-in race results won’t be known for up to five days after the election, since the ballots need to be counted by hand, according to the county clerk’s office.

No candidate filed to run for Ward 2 Alderperson.

