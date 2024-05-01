Genoa-Kingston baseball, softball, girls soccer all win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday

Baseball

Genoa-Kingston 7, Oregon 2: At Genoa, Nathan Kleba had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead G-K in a Big Northern Conference win over the Hawks. Jack Peterson had three hits, including a double and an RBI for the Cogs (7-17, 6-8).

Hinckley-Big Rock 15, Indian Creek 0 (4 inn): At Hinckley, nine crossed the plate in the first inning and that was all the Royals needed to take the Little Ten Conference contest. Martin Ledbetter drove in four runs to lead a 14-hit attack for Hinckley-Big Rock (13-7, 9-0). Josh Badal and Justin Wentzlaff also drove in two for the Royals.

Somonauk 13, Hiawatha 2 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, Zac Edwards doubled and drove in two runs as the Hawks fell in a Littel Ten Conference contest.

Softball

Genoa-Kingston 8, Oregon 4: At Oregon, the Cogs scored in every inning to take the Big Northern Conference contest. Olivia Vasak doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Kiearah Mitchell had two hits while striking out seven for G-K (15-8, 6-5).

Metea Valley 10, DeKalb 9 (9 inn): At Aurora, Ayla Baty-Gould doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the Barbs offense in a DuPage Valley Conference victory. Hazel Montavon had three hits, and Emma Hart had three hits and drove in a pair of runs for DeKalb (4-16, 1-9).

Girls soccer

Kaneland 10, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Jade Schrader scored three goals as the Knights rolled in an Interstate Eight contest. Hannah Boyer and Casey O’Brien each scored twice for Kaneland (11-5, 8-0).

Genoa-Kingston 2, Winnebago 1 (OT): At Genoa, just 2:30 into the extra session, Ally Poegel took a pass from Zoe Nieves and netted the game-winner for the Cogs. Jaquey Flores scored in the second half for G-K (11-6-2, 5-3 in the BNC.

Boys track and field

DuPec Boys Invite: At Pecatonica, Indian Creek took fifth in the team race with 70 points. North Boone won the eight-team invite.

Freshman Parker Murry won the high jump and triple jump titles to lead the Timberwolves. Ben Parnow finished second in discus.

Boys tennis

DeKalb 3, Harlem 2: At Machesney Park, Matthew Williams won at No. 1 singles to lead the Barbs to the nonconference victory. Ryan Lottes took No. 2 singles, and Jahan Islam and Marcos Zaylik won at No. 3 doubles as DeKalb improved to 9-4.