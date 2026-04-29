Learn about the first ladies May 6 at the Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville branch will host “Hidden History of the First Ladies” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 6.

The presentation highlights the often untold stories of America’s First Ladies — from Martha Washington to Helen Taft — whose unpaid and undefined roles nonetheless left a lasting mark on the country.

The program is presented by “A Tour of Her Own,” Washington D.C.’s first women’s history tour company.

The event is offered in hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual attendance options.

To attend virtually, register at: https://shorturl.at/mveXI. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.