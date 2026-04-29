Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy 4014 to make stops in Sterling, Rochelle

The Union Pacific Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 sits on the train tracks during its whistle stop on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Sterling. The Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy 4014 steam engine will make whistle stops in Sterling and Rochelle on June 2 as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy 4014 steam engine will be making whistle stops in Sterling and Rochelle on Tuesday, June 2, as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, will journey to the East Coast this summer for the first time as part of the tour, which includes a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia and major display events in eight cities.

In addition to the public display days, rail fans can see the historic machine in action at over four dozen whistle-stops, generally 15- to 30- minutes long.

The Sterling stop will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. June 2 at the B Street Crossing.

The Rochelle stop will be from 3 to 3:15 p.m. June 2 at the Rochelle Railroad Park at 124 N. Ninth St. From there, the engine will head to West Chicago.

To view the train’s schedule, visit: up.com/about-us/history/steam/schedule.

As part of the tour, the nonprofit Union Pacific Museum will be selling tickets for rides in vintage passenger cars pulled by Big Boy through the Poconos Mountains in Pennsylvania on June 14 as a fundraiser. Interested riders can buy tickets from the Museum at www.UPtrainTix.org. This will be the only passenger excursion opportunity on this tour.