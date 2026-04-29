Free fishing clinic teaches kids to cast and clean a catch

A large crowd gathers during the 25th annual Kids Fishing Expo on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Baker Lake in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Better Fishing Association is hosting a free fishing clinic for kids on Saturday, May 9 at Baker Lake, offering instruction, loaned equipment, and a free lunch.

The 26th Annual Kid’s Free Fishing Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baker Lake on Airport Road, between Shooting Park Road and Wenzel Road in Peru.

The event is designed to introduce children ages 6 and up to fishing basics. Kids will learn casting, knot-tying, baiting a hook, fly-tying, identifying catches, and cleaning fish. Instruction sessions start every 15 minutes throughout the day.

“This is a great event for the children and families in our communities,” said Alicia Farmer, vice president of the Better Fishing Association. “A free lunch with a hot dog, chips, cookies and a drink is provided.”

The expo also features fishing games with prizes, casting competitions, bait, fishing literature, door prizes, loaned fishing poles (limited supply), and safety information from the Peru Police Department.

Local fishermen will offer tips and guidance throughout the day.

For more information, call 815-488-2035.