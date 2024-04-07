Davis Collie walks it off for Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday

Prep baseball

Sycamore 3-10, Plainfield South 2-4: At Sycamore, Davis Collie hit a walk-off sacrifice in the first game as the Spartans (8-0) stayed perfect on the year.

The Spartans trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh but tied things up when Matt Rosado doubled home Will Klumpp. Kyle Hartmann was walked intentionally, then Kyle Prebil was walked to load the bases, setting up Collie’s flyout to center.

Klumpp scored twice in the win, while Hartmann was 2 for 2 with two walks. Rosado also had two of Sycamore’s seven hits and notched the win in an inning of perfect relief.

In the second game, Sycamore trailed 4-0 after four but tied things up in the fifth, then scored six in the sixth for the win.

Conor Grubbs and Jack Block had two hits each, while seven pitchers took to the mound for the Spartans.

Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Earlville 0: At Hinckley, Skyler Janeski struck out nine in 3 2/3 innings as the Royals (3-3, 1-0) won their Little 10 opener.

Joe Bazan struck out four as the duo combined on a no-hitter. In the Royals first game in a week, Martin Ledbetter walked and scored three times and drove in a run. Jacob Orin and Justin Wentzlaff each had two hits.

Dixon 6-11, Genoa-Kingston 1-1: At Dixon, the Dukes swept the Big Northern Conference doubleheader after both games scheduled for the week were rained out.

The Cogs (0-10) had four hits in the first game, with Jack Peterson’s double the only extra-base hit. In Game 2, the Cogs added another four hits, including another for Peterson to go with two steals. Nick Cantrell drove in Gavin Havener for the only RBI for the Cogs on the day.

Newark 14-17, Indian Creek 7-13: At Newark, the Timberwolves (0-8, 0-2) were swept in their Little 10 openers.

Newark exploded for 10 runs in the final two innings for the first-game win. Indian Creek allowed two hits, walked 12 batters and committed seven errors. Jakob McNally had three hits and scored three times. Kason Murry added two hits while Giovanni Data scored twice.

In the second game, the Timberwolves again outhit Newark, 16-15. They committed six errors in the loss. Data added three more hits as did Tyler Bogle, while Jeffrey Probst, Dominik Nelson and Murry had two hits each. Probst had a pair of doubles.

Prep softball

Sycamore 3-8, Woodstock North 0-5: At Woodstock, Addison Dierschow pitched a shutout with nine strikeouts and two walks in Game 1 as the Spartans (8-0) swept a doubleheader.

Faith Heil added two hits in the first game. In the second game, Brighton Snodgrass allowed four earned runs in the complete game win. Addison Armstrong and Kait Williams each had three hits, Kairi Lantz had two hits and two RBIs, and Thea Boubin stored twice.

Stillman Valley 5, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, Hazel Montovan had the only hit for the Barbs (2-5) in the loss.

Genoa-Kingston 13, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Kiki Mitchell and Lizzy Davis combined on a three-hitter as the Cogs banged out 10 hits in the win.

Emily Trzynka had two hits, two runs and three RBIs for the Cogs (5-2). Mitchell, Davis and Lily Provost had two hits each, while Davis, Reagan Tomlinson and Brooklynn Ordlock scored twice each. Olivia Vasak drove in two runs.

Burlington Central 8, Kaneland 7: At Burlington, the Knights (3-2-1) had 16 hits but came up short with a seventh-inning rally after the Rockets scored five in the bottom of the sixth.

The Knights had two on with two outs after plating three in the seventh, but could not score again.

Katie Congoran had three hits and drove in four runs. Sammy Dunne added a trio of hits, while Brynn Woods and Graycin Slou had two hits each.

Boys tennis

Hubs Dubs tournament: At Rochelle, DeKalb won the doubles meet.

Girls track and field

Oregon invite: At Oregon, Natasha Bianchi set a Genoa-Kingston record by clearing 5.22 meters in the long jump as the Cogs were sixth out of 11 teams.

Bianchi also won the 200, Addy Vicary cleared 5 feet to win the high jump and Emma James was second in the 3,200.