Honeywell: Climate change in DeKalb – What to know and how to act

Editor’s note: This is the January installment of a monthly column written by the city of DeKalb’s Citizens Environmental Commission that focuses on increased awareness of issues such as promoting projects and ordinance changes involved in recycling, reducing energy consumption and planting native habitat.

Have you wished to know more of the facts about climate change but can’t take the time to read a book or take a class? Have you wanted to contribute to the effort to mitigate climate change but can’t join an organization with regular meetings? Do you have special talents or simply extra time to add an hour of assistance now and then?

There’s a new way to be part of the growing effort whether you’re a college student, a couple with young children, or a retiree.

Meet DeCarbon DeKalb, a communication forum that began as climate science and powerful weather events made it clear that we need to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, released primarily from burning fossil fuels for transportation and energy.

Newly created in October of 2023, DeCarbon DeKalb already has nearly 200 members from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities.

How can we know what to do and if our personal actions will truly make a difference? The first stop is the website, decarbondekalb.com/. If you use social media, you can also connect via Facebook and Instagram.

Whether your interest is saving money on energy, learning how electric cars charge, discovering why there’s carbon in your lunchbox, or finding out how to capture carbon in your backyard, there are ongoing discussions among beginners and experts alike. Tools include frequent social media contact, newsletters, occasional meet-ups and events.

It is apolitical, recognizing that members of both parties need to promote policy that reflects climate science.

Earth’s temperature has risen by an average of 0.14° Fahrenheit per decade since 1880, or about 2° F in total according to climate.gov. Assessments by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded that human activity, including the burning of fossil fuels, has been an important driving factor.

Therefore, we all need to adjust how we live, eat, drive, work, and play to adopt lifestyles that reduce or eliminate CO2 emissions.

Here’s a list of some of the benefits of networking on DeCarbon DeKalb.

Learn how to: save money on energy costs; improve air quality and benefit the health of you and your family; lower your water bills; increase your home value; spend less time mowing by expanding biodiversity in your yard; boost the local economy; and enhance livability for all. It serves as an accessible clearinghouse for local information and resources that centers on peer-to-peer inspiration.

For those wishing to be both a learning and a doing member, here are some possible activities:

If you have a product or service that’ll help decarbonize our city, and you are regionally based, share your information.

A family with young children could organize a “Kids’ Climate Day” with child-based activities that encourage climate awareness.

Keep up with event posting via the newsletter or Facebook page to note volunteer opportunities.

The small acts of many of us can grow into a large effect for the entire county. We all need to start now!

Please visit the Citizens Environmental Commission at bit.ly/DklbCEC and the city of DeKalb Facebook page.