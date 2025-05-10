What Chicago Bears coordinators Dennis Allen, Declan Doyle said at rookie minicamp

Bears Rookie Camp Football Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai works on the field during the team's rookie camp in Lake Forest, Ill. on Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Bears coordinators Dennis Allen and Declan Doyle met with reporters Saturday after the second day of rookie minicamp.

Both Allen and Doyle wrapped their first few practices with the Bears under new head coach Ben Johnson. They also talked about the Bears’ eight draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents for the first time.

The Bears will have one last practice Sunday before wrapping up their three-day rookie minicamp. Here are some of he most interesting things Allen and Doyle said Saturday.

On Caleb Williams’ offseason

Rookie minicamp marked roughly a month since the new coaching staff got its first chance to work with Bears players. Over that month, the team has held voluntary workouts and coaches have gotten a better understanding of what they have in the building.

So what has Doyle learned about quarterback Caleb Williams?

“He is very eager to do work,” Doyle said. “I think it’s really important to him that he gets it right. I think his teammates can feel that. I think his teammates feel a guy that’s trying to take the next step. That it’s been a really positive exposure thus far.”

Doyle said Williams has been putting in the work even after workouts are over. He came in last Saturday and found Williams working indoors by himself, going over the scripts the coaches asked him to work on.

Williams is trying to take a big step next season after an up-and-down rookie season. Doyle said the next month of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp will be important for Williams’ development as the coaching staff learns how to create an offense that will lead to their quarterback’s success.

“We’re going to have a better feel for this is actually what the offense looks like,” Doyle said. “We’re going to give them a lot and then we’re going to narrow it down from there. I think that we’re in the process of doing that.”

Bears Rookie Camp Football Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) attends the team's rookie camp in Lake Forest, Ill., on Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

On draft pick additions

Both Doyle and Allen gained new playmakers in April’s draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles added tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden III, offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Luke Newman and running back Kenny Monangai on offense and defensive tackle Shemar Turner, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and cornerback Zah Frazier on defense.

The offense gained some playmakers in the passing game with the selections of Loveland and Burden. Although Doyle said the coaching staff is in the early stages of setting the offense, he’s not worried about the challenge of having too many options.

“There’s only one ball and so that’s part of the deal,” Doyle said. “We have to make sure that we’re taking all that into account in the game plan process. We’re very early in that and so we don’t have to deal with those problems quite yet, but those are really good problems to have as an offense.”

Poles’ defensive additions each had the characteristics Allen is looking in his defense: long and fast. All three of the Bears’ drafted defensive rookies played with quickness and explosiveness in college that made them a fit.

Allen praised all three players’ potential when he spoke with reporters Saturday.

“They got a lot of learning to do and then a lot of things we have to teach,” Allen said. “But from a physical skill set standpoint, they fit the type of player that we’re looking for.”

On the running back room

The running back room was one of the key offensive positions many analysts expected Poles to address this offseason after a down year last season. Poles mostly stayed with status quo, however, drafting Monangai in the seventh round.

On Saturday, Doyle complimented what the Bears have in the room. He called starter D’Andre Swift a “home-run hitter” as a rusher and liked what he could do in the passing game. He was also encouraged with what Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Ian Wheeler and Monongai have shown in a short time.

“I think we’re going to find out more about this group as we go here,” Doyle said.

The group finished 26th in the league with 1,734 rushing yards and averaged 102 rushing yards per game. Swift led the team with 959 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Bears coaches and Poles will likely use the next month to see what they have and then decide whether they want to add another rusher to the group. Each rusher could have a better season with a more experienced offensive line in front of them compared to last season.

Doyle also liked what he saw from Monangai and what he could add to the group.

“​​He is a very physical player," Doyle said. “He’s very willing. Then the best thing about him that translates is that he’s a consummate pro. The last couple days we’ve been able to meet with these guys, he’s front and center. He’s taking notes, he’s attentive. He is you’re asking a question of the group. He’s answering and I think he’s going to carry himself that way. I think guys that do handle themselves that way give themselves a great shot.”