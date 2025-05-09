Chicago Bears officially sign 10 undrafted free agents, host 23 more for rookie tryouts

The Bears officially signed 10 undrafted free agents Thursday. The team’s rookie minicamp will take place this weekend, starting Friday and ending Sunday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
Some of the top rookies they drafted in April will put on their Bears practice jerseys for the first time this weekend. None of the team’s veteran players will participate until OTAs begin later this month.
In addition to their eight draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents, the Bears will host two dozen rookies for tryouts.
Bears sign 10 undrafted rookies
The team officially signed the following free agents:
- Major Burns, S, LSU
- Xavier Carlton, DL, California
- Power Echols, LB, North Carolina
- Luke Elkin, LS, Iowa
- Deion Hankins, RB, Texas State
- Tysheem Johnson, S, Oregon
- Jonathan Kim, K, Michigan State
- JP Richardson, WR, TCU
- Jereme Robinson, DL, Kansas
- Jahdae Walker, WR, Texas A&M
For more details on each of the undrafted additions, click this link.
Bears host 23 rookie tryouts
The Bears also will host 23 undrafted rookies for a tryout during rookie minicamp. After the addition of the 10 undrafted free agents, the Bears have 90 players on their roster. They are allowed to have up to 90 players on the training camp roster in July.
Here’s a full list of rookie tryout players who will participate this weekend:
- Lachlan Wilson, P, California
- Matthew Downing, QB, Elon
- Christian Grubb, RB, Portland State
- Bryquice Brown, DB, Boston College
- Sheldon Arnold II, DB, Central Florida
- Jeremiah Walker, DB, Stephen S. Austin
- Jordan Mahoney, DB, Arkansas St.
- Bryan Addison, DB, 6-4 UCLA
- Devin Kirkwood, DB, UCLA
- Isaiah Greene, DB, Campbell
- Reggie Brown, TE, Tulane
- Michael Batton, LB, Houston
- Thomas Gordon, TE, Northwestern
- Sebastian Pares, OL, Eastern Illinois
- Vershon Lee, OL, South Carolina
- Vincent Murphy, OL, Tulane
- Brayden Keim, OL, BYU RMC
- Emmit Bohle, OL, Arizona St.
- Jeremiah Hunter, WR, Washington
- Dominick Mazotti, TE, Massachusetts-Amherst
- Giovanni Paez, DL, LSU
- Nana Asare Osafo-Mensah, DL, TCU
- Cole Nelson, DL, Virginia Tech
What to expect from rookie minicamp
Rookie minicamp will be a chance for some rookies to finally get on the field and show what they can do after being drafted a couple of weeks ago. First-round pick Colston Loveland isn’t expected to participate until training camp after having shoulder surgery in January.
There will be interesting storylines to watch this weekend even without Loveland. Many will be focused on whether second-round pick offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo will line up at left or right tackle during camp as the Bears try to find a solution at left tackle.
Also of interest is how second-round pick wide receiver Luther Burden III will be used and whether second-round pick Shemar Turner will get any snaps at edge. Also, it’ll be interesting to see how the Bears use seventh-round selection running back Kyle Monangai.