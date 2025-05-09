Chicago Bears officially sign 10 undrafted free agents, host 23 more for rookie tryouts

Oregon defensive back Tysheem Johnson reacts to a play during a game against Illinois last season in Eugene, Ore. Johnson officially signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent Thursday. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely) (Lydia Ely/AP)

The Bears officially signed 10 undrafted free agents Thursday. The team’s rookie minicamp will take place this weekend, starting Friday and ending Sunday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Some of the top rookies they drafted in April will put on their Bears practice jerseys for the first time this weekend. None of the team’s veteran players will participate until OTAs begin later this month.

In addition to their eight draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents, the Bears will host two dozen rookies for tryouts.

Bears sign 10 undrafted rookies

The team officially signed the following free agents:

Major Burns, S, LSU

Xavier Carlton, DL, California

Power Echols, LB, North Carolina

Luke Elkin, LS, Iowa

Deion Hankins, RB, Texas State

Tysheem Johnson, S, Oregon

Jonathan Kim, K, Michigan State

JP Richardson, WR, TCU

Jereme Robinson, DL, Kansas

Jahdae Walker, WR, Texas A&M

For more details on each of the undrafted additions, click this link.

Bears host 23 rookie tryouts

The Bears also will host 23 undrafted rookies for a tryout during rookie minicamp. After the addition of the 10 undrafted free agents, the Bears have 90 players on their roster. They are allowed to have up to 90 players on the training camp roster in July.

Here’s a full list of rookie tryout players who will participate this weekend:

Lachlan Wilson, P, California

Matthew Downing, QB, Elon

Christian Grubb, RB, Portland State

Bryquice Brown, DB, Boston College

Sheldon Arnold II, DB, Central Florida

Jeremiah Walker, DB, Stephen S. Austin

Jordan Mahoney, DB, Arkansas St.

Bryan Addison, DB, 6-4 UCLA

Devin Kirkwood, DB, UCLA

Isaiah Greene, DB, Campbell

Reggie Brown, TE, Tulane

Michael Batton, LB, Houston

Thomas Gordon, TE, Northwestern

Sebastian Pares, OL, Eastern Illinois

Vershon Lee, OL, South Carolina

Vincent Murphy, OL, Tulane

Brayden Keim, OL, BYU RMC

Emmit Bohle, OL, Arizona St.

Jeremiah Hunter, WR, Washington

Dominick Mazotti, TE, Massachusetts-Amherst

Giovanni Paez, DL, LSU

Nana Asare Osafo-Mensah, DL, TCU

Cole Nelson, DL, Virginia Tech

What to expect from rookie minicamp

Rookie minicamp will be a chance for some rookies to finally get on the field and show what they can do after being drafted a couple of weeks ago. First-round pick Colston Loveland isn’t expected to participate until training camp after having shoulder surgery in January.

There will be interesting storylines to watch this weekend even without Loveland. Many will be focused on whether second-round pick offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo will line up at left or right tackle during camp as the Bears try to find a solution at left tackle.

Also of interest is how second-round pick wide receiver Luther Burden III will be used and whether second-round pick Shemar Turner will get any snaps at edge. Also, it’ll be interesting to see how the Bears use seventh-round selection running back Kyle Monangai.