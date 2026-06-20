McHenry Outdoor Theater one of four drive-ins selected for MLB’s America250 celebration

Dylan Gallardo and Hailey Koenig, both of Algonquin, play some catch before the movies start on a recent weeknight at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, where Major League Baseball will host an America250 event July 4. (Photo by Joe Cicero)

Major League Baseball has selected the McHenry Outdoor Theater as one of four drive-ins in the country for an America250 celebration this July 4.

Festivities at the McHenry Outdoor will include a showing of the classic childhood baseball film “The Sandlot,” a live screening of that evening’s Cubs vs. Cardinals game, Ballpark Bites, baseball-themed activities like wiffle ball, a pop fly scramble and virtual batting cages and, capping off the fun, a phenomenal fireworks display.

“From a community standpoint, this is huge,” Joe Cicero, the theater’s president of marketing and promotions, said in a news release. “To be recognized by Major League Baseball doesn’t happen every day.”

Major League Baseball is in the midst of a multi-tiered America250 campaign. Other selected sites for the Fourth of July Summer Drive-in Celebration are the Delsea, Swan and Paramount drive-ins in Vineland, New Jersey, Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Paramount, California, respectively, the release stated.

Both owner Scott Dehn and Cicero said their excitement has been building ever since MLB reached out to them in early March.

For the Independence Day event, MLB crews will erect a huge LED screen, about 43.6 feet wide by 24.5 feet tall, in front of the theater’s big screen, said Dehn, who explained that the LED screen will be bright enough for daylight viewing.

The movie is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., with the Cubs vs. Cardinals game’s start time at 7:08 p.m. Admission will be free.

But only those who score one of the limited carload tickets to be made available by MLB on Eventbrite — or who win a ticket in a special theater-driven drawing— will be admitted that Saturday, Dehn and Cicero said.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., as will the MLB’s Ballpark Bites stand, Play Ball Zone and Keepsake Dugout.

Cicero and Dehn said they anticipate that once MLB.com’s link for the Eventbrite tickets goes live, they will go quickly.

Theater and baseball fans are encouraged to follow the McHenry Outdoor Theater on social media and visit goldenagecinemas.com to get in on the theater’s set-aside tickets drawing.

About 10 carload tickets will be awarded July 1 from among those completing the online form, Dehn and Cicero said.

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is currently open seven nights a week. Find showtimes, regular pricing, value deals and other details at goldenagecinemas.com.