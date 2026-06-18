Montgomery to celebrate America 250 with concert in the park featuring Wayne Messmer Quartet

The village of Montgomery will celebrate America 250 with a free concert featuring the Wayne Messmer Quartet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Montgomery Park. (Photo provided by the village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery will celebrate America 250 with a free concert featuring the Wayne Messmer Quartet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Montgomery Park.

Known throughout Chicagoland for his iconic national anthem performances, Messmer and his quartet will bring an evening of music celebrating the Great American Songbook, patriotic favorites and other timeless standards, according to a news release from the village of Montgomery.

The park will open at 5:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy live music under the summer sky.

The event will feature two onsite food trucks, Grumpy Gaucho and Strawberries BBQ.

The Montgomery Foundation, a nonprofit committed to supporting arts, culture and the future of Montgomery, is sponsoring the concert. Additionally, the foundation will sponsor Ice Cream with the Cops, offering 275 visitors free ice cream from CeeCee’s Sprinkles, a Montgomery-owned traveling bike ice cream cart.

For more information, visit Montgomery’s online calendar at montgomeryil.org/Calendar.