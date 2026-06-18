Dixon Municipal Band concert set for June 18

The Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

Come enjoy the Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band’s concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday June 18, at the Page Park Band Shell.

As always, the concert will include several marches: “Congress Hall March,” “Midway March” and “Bandology.” You can dance to “Jump Swing Fever” and “Blue Tango.” Other selections include “West Highlands Sojourn,” “Best of the 80’s Motion Pictures,” “On A Hymnsong Of Lowell Mason” and “Battle Cry Of Freedom/Kingdom Coming.”

Audience members will also have opportunities to win door prizes provided by Bobbi Ramos massage therapist, Rustic Paw Studio, OSF, Rivers Edge Inn, Dairy Queen and Arthur’s Garden Deli.

Roiel Scoop Ice Cream, B’ZZZ Homemade Lemonade and Christine’s Kitchen will be on hand selling refreshments throughout the evening.