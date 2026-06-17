The Graceful Ordinary, Riverside Avenue restaurants to host July 4 Block Party in St. Charles

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is hosting a Riverside Block Party in collaboration with neighbors along the Fox River beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4. (Photo provided by The Graceful Ordinary )

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is hosting a Riverside Block Party in collaboration with neighbors along the Fox River.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. July 4, the Riverside Avenue parking lot behind The Graceful Ordinary will transform into a relaxed, backyard-style gathering featuring live music from Brent Brown, lawn games, a dedicated kids’ corner and food and drinks from nearby local businesses.

According to a news release, guests can enjoy a charcuterie box featuring premium cheeses and cured meats, available for pre-order, as well as a whole pig roast with all the fixings available for purchase the day-of from The Graceful Ordinary.

Plus, Pollyanna Brewing Company, Flagship on the Fox and Duke’s Northwoods will join in on the fun with festive drinks and additional offerings.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to settle in for prime views of the evening fireworks display along the Fox River.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Block Party tickets are available on Resy, with general admission priced at $12 and family passes available for $20.

For more information about The Graceful Ordinary, visit thegracefulordinary.com.