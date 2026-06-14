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Vet Fest 141 America 250 Celebration & Beach Party set for June 18 in Frankfort

Vet Fest 141 will commemorates its 10-year anniversary with an America 250 Celebration & Beach Party Thursday, June 18 at CD & Me in Frankfort.

Vet Fest 141 will commemorates its 10-year anniversary with an America 250 Celebration & Beach Party Thursday, June 18 at CD & Me in Frankfort. (Photo by Vet Fest 141 / Harlan Horn )

By Shaw Local News Network

Vet Fest 141 will commemorates its 10-year anniversary with an America 250 Celebration & Beach Party Thursday, June 18 at CD & Me in Frankfort.

The event will feature live music, fireworks display and more, all to honor those who serve. Gates open at 6 p.m. and a WWII Plane Flyover kicks off the festivities at 7:15 p.m. The music gets going at 8:15 p.m. with Maggie Speaks and former Beach Boy Matt Jardine, followed by a fireworks display and drone show and more.

Several military vehicles will also be on site for photo opportunities.

Tickets are $25 and on sale now. For every ticket purchased, Vet Fest 141 will donate a complimentary ticket to veterans and first responders.

This event is for ages 21 and over.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vetfest141.org.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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