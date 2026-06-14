Sterling invites community to Chalk the Walk on July 11

Lydea Vandermyde (left), 9, and Quinn Houzenga, 3, draw with chalk Wednesday, July 16, 2025, while waiting for the music to start at Sterling’s Municipal Band concert. (Alex T. Paschal)

The city of Sterling invites residents and visitors to Chalk the Walk on Saturday, July 11.

The free community art event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grandon Civic Center. Participants of all ages are encouraged to come out and transform the park’s sidewalks into colorful works of art.

Each participant will receive a designated sidewalk square along with chalk and paint supplies to create their own masterpiece.

Whether you’re an experienced artist or simply looking for a fun family activity, Chalk the Walk offers a creative and welcoming experience for everyone. In addition to sidewalk art, attendees can enjoy vendors from the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s middle school students’ entrepreneurship program and food trucks throughout the event.

The Kiwanis Club will operate the concession stand, offering food, snacks and refreshments for sale. Commemorative Chalk the Walk T-shirts will be for sale while supplies last, giving participants a chance to take home a special keepsake from the event.

There is no cost to participate, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Participants can register at forms.gle/BXtHbMSZVEBnvgok6.

For information, call Teri Sathoff at 815-632-6629 or email tsathoff@sterling-il.gov