Dixon Pride Festival returns to Page Park on June 13

FILE: Chris Shern, front man for Invisible Cartoons, snaps a selfie with fans after their set Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Pride Fest in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The annual Dixon Pride Festival is returning to Page Park for its fifth year on Saturday.

From 1 to 9 p.m., in the park in front of Dixon High School, attendees can show their support for the LGBTQ+ community, jam out to live music, watch drag show performances, explore more than 125 merchant vendors and enjoy food and drinks from over 12 vendors. Entry costs $7 for those 21 or older and $5 for people younger than 21.

This is an “all-ages event for the community to come together and support the LGBTQ+ community,” organizer Andrew Glasscock said.

Organizers expect more than 4,000 people to attend.

At 3 p.m., Gabbi McKanna of Rock Falls will be announced as the event’s grand marshal. At 3:30 p.m., what Glasscock said is the largest Pride flag in northern Illinois at 20 by 30 feet will be put on display.

McKanna serves as treasurer and board member for PFLAG Sauk Valley and Sauk Valley Pride. She previously served as a city alderperson.

McKanna “harbors a passion for community service and has volunteered hundreds of hours in the Sauk Valley area over the years. For her, the Dixon Pride Festival is the embodiment of the phrase, ‘joy is an act of resistance.’ This Pride Month, she wishes safety, community, and happiness for all LGBTQ+ individuals and their loved ones,” according to a post on Sauk Valley Pride’s Facebook page.

The event kicks off with music from DJ Wayne, followed by drag battles at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Iowa-based pop artist Alisabeth Von Pressley will be on stage. The last drag show starts at 7 p.m.

Drag performers include “Coco Montrese” of the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Auntie Heroine,” who’s from the Rockford area and was on the reality show “Boulet Brothers Dragula”; Honey B Trinidad; Tristan Randall; Bentley Balenciaga; Apollo Summers; and Akasha Voyer. Barbara Busch Light also will be performing.

Val’s Place at 316 W. First St. in Dixon is the event’s host bar for those 21 and older.

Sauk Valley Pride will announce the winner of its 50/50 raffle at 7 p.m. Friday on its Facebook page. Tickets can be bought via venmo or at Val’s Place.

For information, visit Sauk Valley Pride’s Facebook page.