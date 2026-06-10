‘The SpongeBob Musical’ promises to take spectators to Bikini Bottom

(Left to right) Kaitlin Jacobson, Stewie Simons, and Jon Jaworowski pose for a picture Thursday, June 4, 2026, in front of a "SpongeBob Musical" poster inside Stage Coach Players in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

The cast and crew behind “The SpongeBob Musical” at Stage Coach Players in DeKalb are bubbling to the surface with excitement to showcase this fun-loving, danger-filled, adventure-packed, under-the-sea romp.

The show, which runs from June 18 to June 28, is part of the theater’s summertime lineup.

Kaitlin Jacobson, who portrays Sandy Cheeks in “The SpongeBob Musical,” said she hopes spectators find value in the show, based on the hit children’s animated TV show “SpongeBob SquarePants,” which premiered in 1999 on Nickelodeon.

Sandy Cheeks is a squirrel known as one of SpongeBob’s closest friends.

“I hope that they go in – if people go in expecting it just to be ... goofy – they come out being, like, ‘Wait, I actually learned something from that cartoon show that I watched as a kid,’” Jacobson said.

The cast dances along to a song in Stage Coach Players' production of "The SpongeBob Musical". (Photo Provided By Cortney Jo Newby )

The musical follows the story of the popular TV series adapted for the stage, with SpongeBob reuniting with his friends to save his ocean home, Bikini Bottom, from an erupting volcano.

The show promises to be a family-friendly theatrical event.

Cortney Jo Newby, vice president for Stage Coach Players, said the production makes for a nice addition to the theatre’s summertime offerings.

“The weather is absolutely perfect for this,” Newby said. “A lot of our shows this year have been a little heavy, and this is a show that’s meant for all ages.”

It all comes to a head this year as the Players set their sights on commemorating a significant milestone: the 25th anniversary of Stage Coach Players’ current venue along Fifth Street in DeKalb. The theater also approaches its 80th show season in 2027.

Stewie Simons, who portrays SpongeBob in Stage Coach Players' "The SpongeBob Musical", poses with Gary, the Snail plush doll. (Photo Provided By Cortney Jo Newby )

To help mark the occasion, Stage Coach Players intends to have a new marquee installed outside its building, 126 S. Fifth St., by the year’s end.

“We’re really excited about that,” Newby said.

Stewie Simons, who portrays SpongeBob in “The SpongeBob Musical,” said he’s long been a huge fan of the character.

SpongeBob is a yellow sea sponge who lives in a pineapple in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom.

“I’m a big one,” Simons said. “I grew up watching the show. It debuted the same year I was born, so it’s always been a part of my life.”

Hunter Rose, who works as a Foley artist for the musical, said she’s excited to be part of this production.

“I do a lot of sound effects for Stage Coach, but they’re actually going to have me on stage,” Rose said. “I’m usually in the back. This is going to be something totally different.”

(From left to right) Jackson Nielsen, Taylor Dobes, and Alujwan Smith act out a scene during a dress rehearsal of Stage Coach Players' "The SpongeBob Musical". (Photo Provided By Cortney Jo Newby )

Reminiscing on the past, Rose said she’s learned a lot about herself by taking part in the production.

“I very much miss being on stage,” Rose said. “I used to be on stage all the time.”

Jon Jaworowski, who portrays Patrick in the show, said he enjoys the challenge that his character presents to him personally.

Patrick is a starfish, most known as SpongeBob’s neighbor and his best friend.

“Patrick and I are like polar opposites, where like every time I have to think of ‘What would Patrick do?’” Jaworowski said. “I think of the stupidest thing I would ever do, which is a real challenge for me.”

Jacobson said she is excited to bring Sandy Cheeks to the stage.

“I really like how much she cares about her friends and how fierce she is,” Jacobson said. “It’s been really fun. She’s also super goofy. She says really random things. I love that.”

Jon Jaworowski, Stevie Simons, and Jackson Nielsen act out a scene during a dress rehearsal of Stage Coach Players' "The SpongeBob Musical". (Photo Provided By Cortney Jo Newby )

When asked what makes the production’s lead character, SpongeBob, so popular, Newby said it’s simple.

“I think everybody can relate a little bit to SpongeBob because he is unique,” Newby said. “He is not a simple sponge.”

Admission to the show is $22 per person plus $1.95 in fees.

For information or to buy tickets, visit www.stagecoachplayers.com.