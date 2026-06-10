5 Things to Do: Scottish Festival & Highland Games, Revolutionary War Weekend at Cantigny this weekend

- Scottish Festival & Highland Games (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton hosts this celebration of all things Scottish. The event is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 12 and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and will feature two days of Scottish culture, tradition, music, competition and family fun. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit chicagoscots.org/festival.
- Revolutionary War Weekend (Wheaton): Cantigny Park in Wheaton hosts its annual Revolutionary War Weekend from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 13 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14. Events throughout the two days include historical reenactments and demonstrations, live music and much more. The Wheaton Municipal Band will also perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit cantigny.org/event/revolutionary-war-weekend1 for more information.
- Sonny Acres Pro Rodeo (West Chicago): Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago will host world-class rodeo competition with professionals from across the U.S. and Canada. The rodeo is June 12-14 and 19-20, and will feature Bareback & Saddle Bronc Riding, Girls Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and more. Visit sonnyacres.com/pro-rodeo-at-sonny-acres-farm for more information.
- Friday Night Live (Downers Grove): Fay Lockwood will perform a free concert at the Main Street train station from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 12. The series continues through June 19. Visit downtowndg.org/whats-happening/friday-night-live for more information.
- Last weekend of “South Pacific” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre’s run of the classic musical “South Pacific” comes to an end Sunday, June 14. Catch the last few shows at the downtown Aurora venue. Click here for a schedule of final performances or to purchase tickets.
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