5 Things to Do: Ottawa Family Pride Fest, Sunday with Elvis Presley, Flag Day concert this weekend

- Ottawa Family Pride Festival (Ottawa): The 5th annual Ottawa Family Pride Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Washington Park and Jordan Block. The event includes live performances, a parade, magic show, reptile show, balloon show and more. Visit visitottawail.com/event/ottawa-family-pride-festival-2026 for more information.
- The Rusty Halo Pre-War Car Show & Swap Meet (Ottawa): This 3rd annual event on Saturday, June 13 features cars built before 1942. The swap meet begins at 7:30 a.m. and the car show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A $10 donation is requested. Visit Rusty Halo on Facebook for more information.
- Flag Day Concert (Streator): Celebrate Flag Day with a concert from the Joliet American Legion band from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Streator City Park. Guests can bring lawn chairs. Visit streator.org for more information.
- Sunday with Elvis Presley (La Salle): Stage 212 in La Salle presents an afternoon of music by Elvis Presley tribute artist Rick Dunham. The performances begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14. Tickets are $15. Visit stage212.org for more information.
- River Wildlife Cruise (Oglesby): Cruise the Illinois River and learn about local wildlife aboard Eagle 1. The cruise departs from Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14 and a trolley will take guests to the boat. Reservations are required and the cost is $42 per person. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
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