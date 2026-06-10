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5 Things to Do: Ottawa Family Pride Fest, Sunday with Elvis Presley, Flag Day concert this weekend

Paraders walk in Ottawa Family Pride Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Jordan Block Park in Ottawa.

Paraders walk in Ottawa Family Pride Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Jordan Block Park in Ottawa. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Ottawa Family Pride Festival (Ottawa): The 5th annual Ottawa Family Pride Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Washington Park and Jordan Block. The event includes live performances, a parade, magic show, reptile show, balloon show and more. Visit visitottawail.com/event/ottawa-family-pride-festival-2026 for more information.
  2. The Rusty Halo Pre-War Car Show & Swap Meet (Ottawa): This 3rd annual event on Saturday, June 13 features cars built before 1942. The swap meet begins at 7:30 a.m. and the car show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A $10 donation is requested. Visit Rusty Halo on Facebook for more information.
  3. Flag Day Concert (Streator): Celebrate Flag Day with a concert from the Joliet American Legion band from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Streator City Park. Guests can bring lawn chairs. Visit streator.org for more information.
  4. Sunday with Elvis Presley (La Salle): Stage 212 in La Salle presents an afternoon of music by Elvis Presley tribute artist Rick Dunham. The performances begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14. Tickets are $15. Visit stage212.org for more information.
  5. River Wildlife Cruise (Oglesby): Cruise the Illinois River and learn about local wildlife aboard Eagle 1. The cruise departs from Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14 and a trolley will take guests to the boat. Reservations are required and the cost is $42 per person. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
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