5 Things to Do in Will County: Rooftop concert, free music in the City Square, Chicago Street Farmers Market

- Johnny Rustler & The Beach Bum Band (Joliet): This fun, energetic band will perform party music and beach music at the new Joliet City Square at 5 p.m. Friday, June 12 as part of the Friday Night Music Series. Visit jolietccp.com/citysquare for more information and a lineup of performers.
- Chicago Street Farmers Market (Joliet): Shop for fresh produce, artisan goods and more from local farmers and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays in downtown Joliet. The market runs every Friday through Sept. 18. Visit chistreetmarkets.com for more information.
- The Flatbed Fords (Joliet): The Flatbed Fords will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11 as part of the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Rooftop Concert Series. Tickets are $18 for general admission. The Flatbed Fords are a tribute band to The Eagles. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information.
- Fun & Food Trucks (Naperville): Celebrate summer with the Forest Preserve District of Will County at Fun & Food Trucks from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Whalon Lake. The event will feature Grumpy Gaucho, Lil Deb’s and Nick’s Pizza Truck food trucks, adult beverages from The Dock on Front Street and entertainment by The Jukebox Heroes. This event is free to attend. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
- Concerts on the Hill (Joliet): The 52nd season of Concerts on the Hill continues in 2026, with performances Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. The Hurricane Project will perform Thursday, June 11. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
The Scene